EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County board this week agreed to spend up to $24,200 on the Effingham County Building HVAC system.
The board removed a bid by Sycamore Engineering, based in Terre Haute, for $15,000 from the consent agenda because of a price change for an air handler valve project for the county building HVAC system.
Effingham County Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns told board members a bid submitted by Sycamore Engineering for replacement of the air handling valves for the county building HVAC system did not include insulation.
“Since they are for cold water or hot water, especially the cold water has to be insulated,” Kuhns said. “That is going to add another $9,200 to the valve bill.”
“When I initially heard that, I was a little shocked,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said he had a local contractor come out to inspect the air handling valves and confirmed the extra cost was within range of what was needed to fix the problem. Kuhns said he was told it would never be cheaper than it is now to fix the system.
“The way it is now if we have a valve that fails now we have to drain down the whole system,” Kuhns said. “The whole building is going to be without heat or without air conditioning. There are 128 valves that need to be replaced.”
“So, if we were going to have to replace the valves as they break we would have to drain it down anyway?” Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann asked Kuhns. “To do the repair, we would have to drain down the system?”
“Yes,” Kuhns said. “The old valves are gate valves and the new valves will be ball valves.”
Kuhns said he thought it would be a good thing to proceed with the project.
“If it’s going to be more expensive down the road, maybe it’s the time to do it,” Board Member John Perry said.
Board members unanimously approved the additional cost.
The board also passed a resolution to honor Sgt. Robert L. Rich on his retirement from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, commending him for his 31 years of service with the office. Rich started his career in law enforcement in 1988 as a correctional officer and served as a process server, deputy sheriff and retired as patrol sergeant. Rich had served as a K-9 handler for the past 20 years.
In other board action, the board certified a list of election judge candidates, amended the deferral of collection of the Motel/Hotel tax and appointed Dr. Robert G. Einhorn to the Effingham Board of Health from July 20 to June 30, 2021. The board appointed Michelle Shoot as chief animal control warden. Shoot will advance to her new position as chief animal control warden from her current position serving as interim control warden for just under a year.
Board members approved a resolution to set Public Defender Scott Schmidt’s salary at not less than 90 percent of what Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler makes per year as required by Illinois state law. As state’s attorney, Kibler’s salary is set at $178,960.18 for FY 21 from July 1 through June 30, 2021. The board agreed to set the public defender salary at $161,064.16.
The board approved a payment of $375,672 for materials and labor to Centrica, formerly known as Smartwatt, for an energy-saving contract they have with the county. Centrica is working on county buildings to make energy-saving improvements such as led lighting.
Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester brought to the board a recommendation from the Road and Bridge Committee for approval of a petition from Bishop County requesting 50 percent of the improvement cost for a project two miles southwest of Dieterich on 900th Avenue from the Bridge Fund. The board voted unanimously to approved the petition. Koester also formally presented to the board an Illinois Department of Transportation compliance review of the township bridge funds, county motor fuel tax and township motor fuel tax for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
