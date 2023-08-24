Effingham County businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic could be be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $20,000 for the purchase or rental of “durable permanent” or “semi-permanent” equipment purchased to “prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19,” according to a recent press release from the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
Following the approval of $3,500 in county ARPA funds for the management of the Business Resiliency Grant Program by Effingham County Board members during their regular meeting Monday, Effingham County Chairman Josh Douthit announced the grant is now open to local businesses.
“We are accepting applications,” Douthit said.
The county is administering the grant in collaboration with the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission and the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
The grant is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which was signed into law in March of 2020 as a response to the economic hardships experienced by Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey, who spoke during Monday’s meeting, to be eligible to apply, businesses must have been open with at least one employee on March 21, 2020, and must be currently open as well.
Yockey noted that the grant is not available for nonprofit organizations.
He said the grant application can be found on the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance’s website. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 22.
“Effectively, businesses in Effingham County would apply all together, and an application would be submitted to the state as Effingham County,” Yockey said.
According to Yockey, the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance is already working to let local businesses know that the grant is available, and he said flyers are being sent out with information about the grant opportunity, including four questions meant to determine the eligibility of businesses and a QR code that can be used by potential applicants interested in learning more about the program.
“I met with businesses today about it,” Yockey said. “We’re currently working on a radio commercial and getting ready to launch a social media campaign as well. What we want to do is make sure that, one, businesses are aware of the opportunity and, if they are eligible, to assist them in applying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.