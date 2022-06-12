A heat wave is expected in the Midwest this week, including all of Illinois.
A hot and humid airmass will move into our region Monday afternoon and persist into Wednesday evening. As a result, a heat advisory is in effect for Effingham and surrounding counties from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Peak afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to 110 degrees, while apparent nighttime temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Temperatures will drop slightly Thursday, with a high near 95 degrees in Effingham. Continued sun is forecasted for the rest of the week with temperatures ranging from upper 80s during the day to low 60s at night.
The National Weather Service advises to never leave kids or pets in vehicles unattended, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated, check on the elderly and those without air conditioning, stay hydrated while working outdoors on job sites, and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
Karen Feldkamp of the Effingham County Health Department and Effingham County Emergency Manager Pamela Jacobs also urged residents in a joint press release “to take precautions due to the forecast of excessive heat.”
The two Effingham County agencies passed along the following heat-related weather tips from the Illinois Department of Public Health:
• Increase fluid intake, avoiding drinks with sugar, caffeine or alcohol.
• Decrease strenuous outdoor activities and remain in air conditioning when possible.
• Check on the well-being of the elderly, family and friends who may be living alone.
“Symptoms of heat-related illness include headaches, skin that is hot to the touch, increased body temperature, loss of consciousness, seizures and irregular heartbeats. Individuals with chronic health conditions should be monitored because they may be more susceptible to the heat.”
The release further advises residents to make preparations for keeping their pets cool.
“If you are in need of emergency cooling, please contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department office at 217-942-2101, and you will be put in contact with heat relief resources,” the release stated.
