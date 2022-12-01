EFFINGHAM — In a room overflowing with residents in the Effingham County Office Building, newly elected county officials and staff took their oaths of office as they were officially sworn in Thursday morning.
Emotions were high and some tears were shed as outgoing County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel conducted his final swearing-in ceremony before leaving the position after two decades of service.
Hirtzel, who did not seek reelection, was the first of many to fight back tears as they spoke during the swearing-in ceremony. He even warned the crowd that it would be an emotional morning but said he was excited with the newly elected group of county officials.
“I will probably cry before the morning’s over,” Hirtzel said.
The first to be sworn in Thursday was newly elected Effingham County Sheriff Paul F. Kuhns, who was appointed sheriff by the Effingham County Board last year to replace retiring Sheriff David Mahon. Kuhns spoke during the ceremony and took the time to acknowledge and thank Effingham County residents, officials and members of law enforcement, several of whom attended the ceremony.
“I have been here at the sheriff’s office for 28 years now. I love my job. I love these people that work here. And I love the people of Effingham County,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns assured the crowd he will continue to strive to put the needs and interests of the people of Effingham above his own at all times.
“I still feel the weight of the responsibility of the sheriff’s office and the grief that comes when someone gets hurt, and I take responsibility for my elected office,” Kuhns said. “I will always strive to be professional and courteous, especially to the people who may not appreciate the principles I stand for.”
As he concluded his speech, Kuhns again thanked the crowd for electing him to the position that he considers to be “the culmination of a lifetime of work.”
Also sworn in Thursday was the county’s reelected supervisor of assessments, Pamela Braun.
“I’ve been in the county for 30 years, 12 of them have been elected,” Braun said.
For much of the time she has spent working for the county, Braun has worked alongside Hirtzel. Seeing Hirtzel go after all these years has been difficult for her.
“It’s very hard to get to have Kerry swear me in because he’s a very dear friend, and working with him and Paula has been a blessing,” she said of Hirtzel and Paula Miller, the outgoing county treasurer who did not seek reelection.
Additionally, Braun said she was grateful for her staff’s hard work despite that their important work is sometimes overlooked.
“I have the best staff in the county,” she said. “Our office is one of those that sits in the background, and that’s just fine.”
Also during the ceremony, Hirtzel swore in Deb Ruholl, who thanked her supporters and said she looks forward to the next four years as Effingham County Treasurer.
Filling Hirtzel's shoes as he leaves office is Michelle Kollmann, who was also sworn in Thursday morning. Hirtzel took a moment to acknowledge that Kollmann is the first woman to ever serve as the county clerk in Effingham County.
“I just want to say it will be an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Effingham County. I hope my knowledge and experience will help me in my next chapter of my career,” said Kollmann, who had served as chief deputy clerk in the Effingham County Clerk’s Office.
As he began to conclude the ceremony, Hirtzel briefly reflected on the years he has spent serving as the county’s clerk.
“I have been very pleased to be your county clerk for the last 20 years,” Hirtzel said.
Hirtzel also thanked the community and his staff for all their support throughout his time as county clerk.
In addition to the county officers sworn in Thursday, personnel from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office as well as the staff of the office of the county treasurer, the supervisor of assessments, and the county clerk were sworn in.
