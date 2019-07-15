EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board failed to get a motion Monday to establish a countywide tipping fee that could be used to fund recycling efforts.
The tipping fee slated for Monday's agenda would have established a $1 minimum per ton of waste. The tipping fee would have been collected by the county for waste dumped into Landfill 33 and can only be spent for environmental purposes.
Founder and chair of Effingham Recycles, Sarah Ruholl Sehy, said in a recent Effingham Daily News Letter to the Editor that monies collected through a tipping fee could potentially be used for health department funding and recycling and environmental services funding.
A dozen people, including Ruholl Sehy, spoke on the issue at Monday's meeting, both for and against the fee.
Ruholl Sehy said based on previous county Waste Management Committee meetings and discussions with board members, she felt the issue was destined for failure.
"It almost seems as if this issue was meant to fail from the very beginning," Ruholl Sehy said. "We were told now's not the time and to wait until the landfill was up for permit. The landfill is up for permit right now, and the EPA has now, at least twice, said the county board has to take action on that permit. Now is the time for that."
Ruholl Sehy said Effingham Recycles has done the "leg work" for the Waste Management Committee in putting together a spending plan for a tipping fee by surveying the community and compiling those responses. She said the proposal for setting a tipping fee was voted in favor 3-1 within the committee.
Shirley McEvers of Effingham also spoke in favor of the tipping fee.
"I am very much in favor of the tipping fee. I think education's a big thing. We need to start with our children and tell them how long it takes for just a little plastic bottle to dissolve," McEvers said.
Others who spoke in favor of the tipping fee agreed that educating the public on recycling could be a benefit from the tipping fee as it could fund such materials. Some said the tipping fee could make the county more progressive and attract more residents because it shows a focus on recycling and aiding the environment.
Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal, offered to set up a recycling service through his Countryside Disposal business.
"If you want to recycle, there's multiple ways we can do it. We can set up a curbside recycling program," Sutter said. "I can put it all together. I just need a team of people to stand behind me and watch it work."
Sutter said the tipping fee would not affect his business much as he recently went up to a fee of 60 cents a ton on waste. He added that a tipping fee would increase his customer rate by $4 to $6 a month.
Elizabeth Huston of Altamont spoke out against the fee. She said while she sees good points on both sides of the issue, she does not see how Altamont residents can take on a tipping fee.
"For me personally, I live in Altamont, and we already pay a recycling fee on our trash bill every single month," Huston said. "I don't know if it's right that Altamont should have to pay an extra fee for recycling and stuff like that when we already pay it in Altamont."
Landfill 33 owner Brian Hayes said the issue is not that recycling services are not offered in the county, but it has to do with the "abuse" of available recycling options offered, as non-recyclable items get mixed in. He said his operation already offers certain recycling options, such as yard waste drop off.
Hayes said recycling material is required to be 99.5 percent clean, or free of non-recyclable materials. He suggested teaching people not to use non-recyclable items such as one-use plastics, adding that misuse of recycling services is nationwide and not unique to Effingham County, He said there is already a statewide tipping fee for landfills.
Meanwhile Monday, the board heard from local veterans on a non-agenda item previously brought up at Road and Bridge and Building and Grounds Committee meetings. A memorial sign for Pearl Harbor casualty Keith Tipsword was requested again by Tipsword's family and several area veterans.
While the board could not take action on the request, board Chairman Jim Niemann asked that Tipsword's relative, Kenny Tipsword, discuss the group's next step for the sign in the days following the meeting.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a plan for angled parking along the south side of the Effingham County Museum lawn on Jefferson Avenue. Niemann said he will tell Effingham city officials the plan was approved, adding that the city is still figuring out the cost ratios for the county and city regarding the plan.
• Approved an additional $1,250 out of the hotel/motel fund to pay an overage on the cost of the county museum parking lot repairs.
• Approved an amended ordinance appropriating $78,395 to the Building and Grounds budget for the county building elevator repair.
• Approved the following appointments: Dr. Tina Rozene to the board of health; Natalie Bailey and Michael Tate to the 377 board.
Kaitlin Cordes
