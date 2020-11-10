Members of the Effingham County Board Insurance Committee recently reviewed details of liability insurance they want to renew.
Committee Chairman Jeff Simpson said he passed information about the renewal to Vanessa Smith, representing Bushue Human Resources. He said he thought there was about a 13 percent increase over last year.
Smith presented a preliminary cost evaluation to the board based on the information she had obtained so far.
“This is not a complete summary for us yet because we are still putting together the cyber liability, airport liability and the public official bonds,” Smith said.
She was not sure at this point whether or not premiums for the cyber and airport were going up. However, she thought the increase would be very minimal.
Simpson told Smith he was informed by Gallagher insurance in regards to county cyber insurance expecting about a 20 to 30 percent increase.
“I hope it comes in less, obviously,” Smith told Simpson.
She said the renewed insurance policy would see a reduction of $11 million to $5 million on both earthquake and flood coverage.
“So, we are seeing a little bit of a coverage loss,” Smith said.
She said they also added a communicable exclusion endorsement to the policy.
“With COVID, we are seeing more insurance carriers have this,” Smith said. “They are not going to extend coverage for someone who would file a claim that they got it (COVID) from the county.”
Smith was concerned to see so much coverage loss.
“It gets a little scary when you see coverage losses with an increase in premiums,” Smith said.
Since the information needed to get an accurate cost of renewing the liability insurance was not available, the committee decided to take up the matter during the tax and finance committee meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 3:30 p.m.
