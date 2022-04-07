Effingham County Economic Development Committee Chairman David Campbell told committee members this week that all Revolving Loan Fund Program borrowers are in good standing, with the exception of a loan made to Two Guys Pallet. He said Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler told him Tuesday morning they have not been able to make contact with the borrower to serve court documents.
Campbell said they might have to hire a private investigator to find the borrower.
“Bryan said the next step would be to hire someone to find him,” Campbell said.
“Do we have any collateral?” Committee Member Larry Taylor asked.
Campbell said they had a title to a motorcycle and either a trailer or truck title left for collateral when the loan application was made. He said he tried to reach him by phone and it's disconnected.
“We don't know if he is intentionally trying to dodge us,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the original Two Guys Pallet loan was for $35,000. The company owes a balance of $31,333. He said their monthly payments were $310.
He said currently there is a little over $56,000 available in the Revolving Loan Funds Program to lend to a qualified business or someone wanting to open a business.
Committee members Heather Mumma, Todd Hull and Elizabeth Huston were not present at Tuesday's meeting.
