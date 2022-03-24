EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has agreed to earmark for the Effingham Regional Career Academy $330,000 of the $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it received.
Board President Jim Niemann cast the tie-breaking vote. Board members David Campbell, John Perry, Elizabeth Huston and Doug McCain voted against earmarking the funds for the academy, while Norbert Soltwedel, Heather Mumma, Rob Arnold and Joe Thoele voted in favor of it.
Board members wanted an explanation of what an earmark means.
“It is not a commitment. Earmarking is setting money aside. It is not spending it,” Niemann said.
Niemann explained to the board an earmark could be changed. He called earmarking the $330,000 a planning tool. The board would have to vote on whether to allocate the ARPA funds at a later date.
Soltwedel was not happy with the wording “as needed.”
“When we say ‘as needed,’ it is very unspecific as to what happens to this money,” he said. “We kind of vaguely indicated what the money was going to be used for. I would like to see a business plan or more information about how this money is going to be used.”
Niemann said when the issue comes back before the board for final approval the specific details of how the money would be spent would be evaluated at that time.
“I’m just opposed to spending that much period,” Perry said.
During last week’s Tax and Finance Committee meeting, Courtney Yockey, president of the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance; Dr. Josh Bullock, president of Lake Land College; and Norma Lansing presented the plans for the Effingham Regional Career Academy requesting ARPA funds to pay for the cost of the students and adult learners attending the academy.
Yockey told board members during Monday’s meeting they are working with 14 different school districts. He said Lake Land College is investing $14 million toward a building to facilitate the career academy and should have the building ready by fall 2024. It’ll be next to the Lake Land College Kluthe Center on Network Centre Drive.
“We know our businesses are in need of skilled workers,” Yockey said. “We continue to have conversations and work with our businesses to insure these are the training needs they have to have.”
Perry argued funds for training should come from CEFS.
McCain believed the amount of ARPA funds should be lower than $330,000.
Mumma asked Yockey what their target date was to start the program, considering the building wouldn’t be finished until 2024.
Yockey explained the first classes would be held at the Patterson Technology Center, starting this fall, with six weeks of classroom training then students and adult learners would be placed in business for hands-on training.
“The earlier the better. We need workers now,” Mumma said.
Soltwedel said the money should be limited to those students and adult learners from Effingham County.
Yockey said the academy will have students from outside of the county as well as in the county, however, everyone going through the academy are being trained for the benefit of Effingham County businesses.
