The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team made two flood rescues during Saturday’s rains.
Captain Jeremy Kyle said the dive rescue team responded to two separate incidents involving stranded motorists in flood water on the south side of the county.
Kyle said at 4:05 p.m., the team responded to 400th Avenue, approximately one-fourth of a mile west of 1500th St., where a 73-year-old woman from Edgewood was stranded in rising floodwater. The woman had driven her 2019 Ford Edge across the flooded roadway and became stranded.
At 8:41 p.m., the dive rescue team responded to 300th Avenue, just west of U.S. Hwy 45, for three people in a 2006 Chrysler minivan stranded in floodwaters.
Kyle said the team rescued a 69-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, both of Mason, and a 60-year-old female of Effingham from the vehicle.
All those rescued were checked by fire and EMS personnel but declined care.
Assisting the dive rescue team was the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Kyle said the Dive rescue team would like to thank all the emergency first responders that assisted with the successful rescues and the quick work of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office 911 telecommunicators.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team also encourages everyone to “Turn around, Don’t Drown!” and not drive across flooded roadways or into floodwater of any kind.
