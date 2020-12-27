In a narrow 4-3 vote, Effingham County Board members voted to reappoint Mike DePoister and Debra Murbarger to the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
Both DePoister and Murbarger were at the end of their terms to expire Dec. 31. After board approval, the duo will remain on the committee until Dec. 31, 2022.
Board Member John Perry representing District E moved to pull the appointment from the consent agenda to make it a separate agenda item for discussion.
“I think if we were not happy with what’s been going on, which there are many in the community who are not, that the way to change that is to take a look at the body responsible and make those changes,” Perry said.
Perry said to make changes they need to take a closer look at who is appointed to the board and appoint people more in line with what the community expects from an ambulance service.
“I think we ought to vote against it, and get some new people in there,” Perry said. “We need to take a look at zero status calls. It’s an ongoing problem.”
Board Member and Ambulance Oversight Committee Member Rob Arnold defended the actions of the committee.
“There have been committee members challenging zero status calls for a long time. That is our responsibility to do that,” Arnold said.
Arnold said COVID-19 is also impacting the ambulance industry. He said the problem was a COVID-19 issue and not a problem with any certain group.
“I think they had zero status problems long before COVID,” Perry said.
“My problem isn’t zero status. My problem is with missed calls,” County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.
Mike DePoister is chairman of the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
Perry and board members Elizabeth Huston and Norbert Soltwedel voted against the appointment. The appointment passed with 4 affirmative votes.
Meanwhile, two members of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department were honored before the board.
Deputy Rob L. Brown was presented an Effingham County Sheriff’s Department Distinguished Lifesaving Award from Sheriff Dave Mahon for saving a life on Aug. 20 near Heartville.
The award read: “In recognition of your significant actions on 08/20/20 in which you delivered medical intervention techniques on a subject who was unresponsive. Your efforts were instrumental in the continuum of care which resulted in the subject making a full recovery.”
Deputy Jeff Suckow was honored for 25 years of service on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. Mahon read a resolution before the board.
Mahon read the resolution: “Deputy Jeff Suckow has continuously proven to be a loyal and dedicated employee of Effingham County for 25 years.”
The resolution said Suckow started his law enforcement career as a correctional officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s department on Nov. 13, 1995 under Sheriff Ron Meek.
Mahon said Suckow is one of two school resource officers along with Deputy Eric Higgs serving on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
“They have been working diligently with our Shop with a Deputy program. Jeff and Deputy Higgs do a fine job. They are both in charge of it.” Mahon said. “We are just shy of $11,000 in donations this season. You’d think with COVID-19 it would be lower, but it was actually higher than last year.”
In other County Board Action
• Approved a K-9 Search and Rescue memorandum of understanding.
• Approved a resolution to participate in the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecuter for fiscal year 2020.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement to utilize space on the second floor of the county building.
• Approved room usage of Suite 303, third floor of the Effingham County office building for Mary Miller.
• Approved Title 6 policy for public transportation.
• Approved a West Township aid petition.
• Approved the 2021 Motor Fuel Tax budget resolution for maintenance.
• Approved a resolution appropriating funds for the payment of the County Engineer’s salary.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing purchase of real property for West Evergreen Avenue Extension Phase Two Parcels 39, 30 and 41.
• Approved the amendment to the Effingham County Animal Control Ordinance.
• Approved an ordinance setting a salary schedule for non-union employees for Fiscal Year 2021 without committee recommendation.
• Approved a legal notice for County Board Meetings/Committee Meetings without committee recommendation.
• Approved a two delinquent property resolutions without committee recommendation.
