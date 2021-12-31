Members of the Effingham County Board this wek tabled the 911 ambulance contract and approved a public hearing date for the reconfiguration of Landfill 33.
The board voted 4-3 to table a vote that would have awarded the Effingham County 911 ambulance contract to Rural Med as recommended by the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
Vice Chairman David Campbell could not be present at the meeting, prompting John Perry to make the motion to table. Board members Norbert Soltwedel, Heather Mumma and Joe Thoele voted against tabling the contract, and Board Members John Perry, Doug McCain, Elizabeth Huston and Rob Arnold favored tabling a contract that would have named a sole 911 ambulance provider for the county.
The issue is tabled until the January Effingham County Board Legislative meeting.
Meanwhile, the board voted 7-0 to set a public hearing date for a landfill configuration proposed by Landfill 33. Chairman Jim Niemann said the date had to be set within a 30-day window after Saturday, Feb. 5.
“They will have to present all nine steps again and should be more abbreviated,” Niemann said.
“It’s not going to be two days like the last one,” Perry asked Niemann, referring to a hearing held in January for the Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
Niemann said the hearings would be open to the public and board members would have to decide where to hold the meeting. He suggested holding the hearing on the week of seventh because there is only one committee meeting taking place that week.
The board agree unanimously to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at a yet to be determined location.
Brian Hayes, co-owner of Landfill 33, said in a phone interview they would be moving the highest area of the landfill from the north to the middle of the landfill. He said he hopes to gain a little more airspace by making the move.
Soltwedel thought there should be more discussion on the 911 Ambulance service provider on Tuesday after the landfill decision so board members who have to think about before making a decision.
“My only suggestion I have is coming out of my Ambulance Oversight Committee and that was their recommendation,” Arnold said about the months spent by his committee researching and interviewing the ambulance companies before they made a recommendation.
He said he supported tabling the issue to give David Campbell and John Perry the opportunity to vote on the contract. He said they should try to make a decision by January in order for the ambulance companies can make a smooth transition from Abbott EMS to the new provider.
During the regular county board meeting last week, the board decided to extend their current contract with Abbott EMS for six months. The new contract was set to begin May 1, 2022 with the contract extension with Abbott EMS the provider or providers the board decides upon would not start the contract for another six months.
Mumma was upset with the fact the board had to wait on missing board members to get a final vote for or against a 911 Ambulance service provider.
“We don’t know how long David (Campbell) is going to be. It’s going to be a while,” Niemann told Mumma.
“We’ve held up (vote on RFP contract award) twice for two board members who haven’t been here,” Mumma said.
“We can’t just cancel a business item just because someone isn’t present. That is why we have quorum requirements,” Soltwedel said. “I’m not going to make every meeting and I certainly don’t expect you to cancel a meeting or not take action just because I don’t happen to be here. As long as there is a quorum, business can take place.”
Perry said under certain circumstances if the board has enough time and the board decides they want to get input from the missing board members the board should wait. He said himself, board members Elizabeth Huston and David Campbell would like to see multiple ambulance providers serving Effingham County.
“At one point we voted down the Rural Med contract and you went ahead and put it back on the agenda while we weren’t here,” Perry said. “Trying to pass this through without any of us able to give our input.”
Neither Campbell or Perry were present at the December county board meeting that granted Abbott Ambulance a six-month contract extension and a decision was made to revisit the RFP contract recommended by the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
“I just think it’s the right thing to do especially on a big decision like this,” Perry said.
Perry said his thought would be to have Arnold and the Ambulance Oversight Committee come up with a plan for multiple ambulance services.
“No, we are not doing anything until this board decides what they are doing. I’m not going to tax that on the oversight committee because this board was the one who rejected the bid,” Arnold said. “I need the board to provide the direction to the committee and tell us what they want to do. The Ambulance Oversight Committee followed what they were asked to do.”
The full board voted to move forward with the RFP contract with a single provider and handed it down to the Ambulance Oversight Committee who after three months of interviewing ambulance providers made a recommendation to the county board based on their findings. The board then rejected the RFP award and the recommendation of the committee.
“We still don’t have a plan of procedure for what is taking place,” Arnold said. “Whoever said no here should have a plan. Whoever said no should take ownership.”
“The oversight committee did the things that the board tasked them to do,” Niemann said. “The people who said no (rejected the recommendation) did not give any direction of what they wanted to see.”
“We want to see multiple services,” Perry said.
“So, where is the proposal what is the plan?” Arnold asked. “Just saying I’ve got an idea you want multiple services doesn’t get it done.”
After a provider is selected under the RFP award, then the final contract would be have to be negotiated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.