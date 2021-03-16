EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has paid half of its annual $94,000 contribution to the University of Illinois Extension Center, but members debated this week whether to pay the remaining $47,000.
Board member Norbert Soltwedel on Monday asked to take the contribution off the consent agenda. Members then discussed options to reduce the annual amount given to the extension center — due to what Soltwedel called a shortfall in services, especially over the past year during the pandemic.
The issue is scheduled for discussion and a vote during the April meeting, when members will decide whether the extension center gets the rest of the money.
“As a county board member, I have the responsibility to see that taxpayers are receiving the services they pay for in taxes. This year has been a challenge for everyone,” Soltwedel said. “For those agencies that locked their doors and went home, I am most disappointed, especially those that made a very limited effort to deliver services by innovating and adapting to continuing public service.”
“I am very disappointed with the service provide by the University of Illinois Extension,” Soltwedel said.
He came to that conclusion after discussions with the county home community education organization, Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District, 4-H leaders and emergency services providers.
“I have learned that our local extension office had been essentially non-responsive,” Soltwedel said.
Soltwedel believes the board should amend the amount of money it donates to the organization from $94,000 to $47,000.
Vice Chairman David Campbell said since the money contributed to the extension center was generated through a tax levy, there wasn’t much the board could do.
“I agree with Norbert. I don’t think they provided the services, but I don’t think there is much we can do with the money we already received. We may need to visit their levy and reduce it for a year or two until they get their act together,” board member John Perry said.
Soltwedel said before the vote there were some legitimate expenses, such as building rental of $26,000 a year and few services that they did provide to come up with the $47,000 figure.
“I think with COVID the alternative was to lay your employees off and to let them draw unemployment compensation as opposed to force the taxpayers to pay for doing nothing and that is essentially what the situation has been,” Soltwedel said. “The issue is we’re asking the taxpayers to pay for services they didn’t get.”
“If we cut funding, won’t that cut programs like 4-H?” asked board member Heather Mumma. “Do we really want to be responsible for cutting that?”
Board member and chairman of the Tax and Finance Committee, Rob Arnold, told board members he would a like recap of how the funds were actually spent.
“Show me where the money went and then we can find out what is taking place,” Arnold said. “I really want to hear from their side. They got hit and I’ve got that, but what did they do and what services did they provide for us during that time that maybe they didn’t have before.”
“We discussed that at the committee meeting,” Perry said.
“I want to go in more detail. I want to know how much was the amping up of the internet. I want to see the trail of the money and where was it utilized,” Arnold said.
On Friday during the Tax and Finance Committee meeting, University of Illinois County Extension Center Director Carl Baker made a formal request for the annual contribution.
Baker said he and his staff have been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago. He said staff members are now starting to get back to working from their offices and would soon be in the office full time. Barker is extension director for Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Jasper counties.
He said the extension center office became a Wi-Fi “free zone” by increasing the strength of the internet signal so people could pull up to the building with their vehicles and log on to the internet.
Baker said there were no increases in the budget for this year and listed the number of things they have accomplished while working remotely. He said the money the extension receives from Effingham County is matched by the state at 66 cents on the dollar.
On Friday, Soltwedel questioned whether the board could earmark the $94,000 distributed to the extension center to be used for a specific purpose.
“I would be in favor of reducing the allocation of money going to the extension because it does not provide good service,” Soltwedel said.
“We need to reduce this budget until they provide those kind of services,” Soltwedel said. “If you’re not providing a service, you don’t deserve the money.”
Baker said some programs were held virtually after the pandemic hit last year while staff were working from home. He said he also had to replace their out-of-date phone system because the messaging system kept saying their mailbox was full.
“The phone system cost $10,000 and Zoom technology was provided by the university,” Baker said. “Even though we went home, we still had to pay rent on the building, so there is about a $26,000 allocation of the money and I still had staff to pay and that is the biggest cost of about anything.”
“I would like to offer myself to work with you all to provide better services. I’m happy to meet with you anytime,” Baker said during Friday’s meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Dana Homann, extension educator for 4-H youth development, rejected the idea they were doing nothing as they worked from home.
“The staff didn’t go home and do nothing. We learned new technology and we tried to encourage our 4-H clubs to meet virtually. We can’t force them to meet virtually. It was up to each individual 4-H club,” Homann said. “I can only speak for 4-H. I know that if a leader needed something the local extension program coordinators did what they could to get them the materials.”
“Our directions were given from higher up. Whether we agreed with it or not, that is what we had to go by. As long as COVID numbers stay down, we’ll be back full time in April. Right or wrong we couldn’t do anything about that,” Homann said. “I do know that all of the staff did all that they could to try and continue providing services the best that we could given the limitations we were given.”
