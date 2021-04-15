Members of the Effingham County Board Legislative and Personnel Committee have endorsed an “Effingham County Illinois Second Amendment Preservation Act 2021.” The full board is scheduled to vote on it during its meeting on Monday.
Committee Chairman David Campbell gave committee members a little background on why the act was important to the county.
“This came about because we’ve seen an increasing number of bills and their still coming out daily attacking our Second Amendment rights,” he said. “So, some us got together and decided to put some things together to try and help protect Effingham County residents.”
Campbell said the idea for the act was a collaboration between himself and board members John Perry and Elizabeth Huston.
“I talked to several law enforcement people and they put their ideas into this,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he ran the act by Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler and fine-tuned the wordage of the document.
“We just feel like we need to put this in place to help protect our Second Amendment rights in Effingham County for our citizens. There are just too many things happening out there to take away our constitutional rights,” Campbell said.
“This should be done from the ground up and not the top down,” said Perry.
Committee Member Norbert Soltwedel questioned the wordage of the act when it comes to possession and ownership of weapons by felons. Campbell said he gave the document to the state’s attorney and he said the wordage was proper in the act.
“What you’re saying is any new law coming out that we feel is unconstitutional we are kind of symbolically saying we are not going to enforce it,” Kibler said. “It is well established felons can’t possess firearms.”
“The act would give law enforcement discretion to be able to counteract if a federal or a state agency comes in and illegally tries to take away our constitutional rights,” Campbell said.
Committee member Joe Thoele asked the state’s attorney how enforceable would the act be.
“It’s more symbolic, Joe,” Kibler replied.
Kibler said law enforcement has their own form of discretion and his office has prosecutorial discretion when it comes to enforcing the law.
“We are encouraging the sheriff to use his discretion on these new laws coming out,” Kibler said.
“The Sheriff can arrest someone from the ATF, I take it,” Thoele asked.
“If they are infringing on constitutional rights, yeah,” Campbell said.
Sheriff David Mahon said he didn’t have an input on writing the act and that he is a huge proponent of the Second Amendment, but he thinks this act would put him in a unique situation due to lack of personnel.
“Obviously, I’m going to need more deputies and how is that going to work,” Mahon said. “I think it’s going to have to be up to the state’s attorney how we look at this. Any arrest the sheriff’s office makes the state’s attorney can toss it out.”
“I think it’s symbolic,” Mahon said.
“We have experiences on both sides of the equation here,” said County Board Chairman Jim Niemann. “If the governor sends ISP (Illinois State Police) out to inventory weapons at people’s houses because of their FOID (Firearm Owners Identification card) status are we going to end up with county deputies going nose to nose with troopers?”
“You wrote this resolution,” Mahon said.
“I think that is exactly what can happen,” Campbell said.
“If we don’t protect our own Second Amendment rights they are going to take them away from us,” Perry said.
Perry said if Effingham County passes this other counties would jump on board to send a message.
“Under number three (provision 3 of the act) Dave was talking about needing more deputies, under number three it authorizes him to deputize any citizens of Effingham County and there are plenty of citizens out here pro-second amendment who would jump in with both feet to protect our rights,” Ed Hoopingarner said from the audience. “Of course the Sheriff should use discretion like using former law enforcement personnel. Not just anybody.”
Also, attending the meeting was Stan Schutte, a concerned citizen of Shelby County. He said if Effingham passes a Second Amendment preservation act that he thinks Shelby county should follow suit.
“I guess what this is saying is and how I felt about it that this was just telling the sheriff and myself to not be afraid to use discretion if we feel it is unconstitutional. You can’t preempt federal law and obviously you can’t tell the state what to do,” Kibler said.
Kibler said there were laws that dictate when and how a sheriff can deputize someone.
All committee members except for Joe Thoele voted to move the act to the full board for approval.
Joe Thoele told the EDN his reason for voting no on the act.
“I feel it’s symbolic and unenforceable,” Thoele said.
Meanwhile, county board members discussed redistricting. Niemann said every 10 years after the U.S. Census is taken the board must consider redistricting. Redistricting on the county level would determine the exact area each county board member would represent. Currently, the county has nine districts.
“The law requires we need to use the last available census,” Niemann said. “This precedes the 2022 election when the whole board come up for election.”
Niemann said if the board wanted to change any districts or make up of the board they would have to hold hearings next month. He said since the U.S. Census figures have been delayed they won’t get the information they need to redistrict until September or October due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Niemann said all of the redistricting paperwork must be submitted in July.
“The state hasn’t really addressed this. If we follow the law, we must use the last available census data to determine if redistricting is necessary and that would be from 2010,” Niemann said. “Which basically means we will be using the same districts we have now.”
Niemann said the only population shift he was aware of is Dieterich increasing their population by 300 residents.
“300 people are not enough to offset the boundaries,” Niemann said. “My suggestion would be that we stay in the status quo.”
Niemann said according to the United Counties Council of Illinois (UCCI) no modifications had been made in procedures so far to compensate for the late Census data.
“As of last week, nothing has come up yet,” Niemann said. “I just wanted to bring the board up to speed as to where we are. The only thing we can go by is the law right now.”
“If the board is wanting to change the number of seats or districts, then we’ll need to act,” Niemann said.
The full county board meeting is Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
