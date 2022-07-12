EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County committee that’s considering how to distribute $6.6 million in federal funds related to COVID-19 losses recently heard from several organizations that say they could put the money to good use.
The Effingham Regional Career Academy, Community Support Systems and the Effingham County Child Care Research Committee are among those seeking funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Laura Sullivan, administrative agent for the career academy (ERCA), requested $15,250. The Lake Land College Foundation is the financial agent for ERCA.
“Our first class will start this fall, with 13 students, called Explore ERCA – designed to introduce students to a variety of career occupations throughout the Effingham County area and connect students with employers, as well as introduce them to entry-level employability skills so they can be more job ready upon graduation from high school,” Sullivan said.
High school juniors who take the first class can find the career path they want to pursue, then take classes that specifically focus on their career path during their senior year, Sullivan told members of the Effingham County ARPA Committee.
Students will be from Beecher City Unit 20, Dieterich Unit 30 and Teutopolis Unit 50.
“The proposal is for $15,250 and that is for instructional services and materials to run this first, dual-period, 1 1/2-hour class for fall semester 2022,” said Sullivan.
The committee agreed unanimously to send the proposal to the full Effingham County Board for approval.
Sullivan noted that by the fall of the 2023-24 school year, ERCA plans to host students in a new building contributed by Lake Land College.
Meanwhile, Andy Kistler of Community Support Systems, requested $338,220 for three para-transit buses at $112,740 a piece.
“Specifically, COVID issues had an impact on our operation over at Community Support Systems,” Kistler said. “Community Support Systems serves individuals birth through death with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
He said that before the pandemic, the cost of getting 140 people to CSS every day was $89,927 through a contract through Central Illinois Public Transit, covering all routes.
“Since the pandemic, things have gone horribly awry,” Kistler said. “We’ve gone from Central Illinois Public Transit services covering all 13 routes to pick up our clientele, to now they can only provide services for three of the 13 routes.”
Kistler said CSS now covers the remaining 10 routes. But now CSS pays CIPT $43,536 for the three routes it provides.
He said CSS now has additional costs of $55,000 for fuel, $89,760 for labor, $21,900 for maintenance and $122,740 for the purchase of para-transit vehicles, increasing CSS’s annual transportation costs by $233,099 a year.
Before the CIPT contract in 2010, CSS subcontracted all of its transportation and transferred all of their buses and transport vehicles to RIDES, according to Kistler. He said now they don’t have enough vehicles to get all 140 participants to CSS.
“Right now we are sitting without vehicles to get the participants in,” said Kistler. “Luckily, though an agreement through the State of Illinois, we were able to pickup six used para-transit vehicles from other municipalities around the state of Illinois.”
He said the buses CSS received from the program have high mileage, along with the maintenance issues that comes with them.
“We figure we are going to have some significant costs in years to come,” he said. “We are a not-for-profit and have never had a budget surplus of $233,000.”
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said the CSS request would be put on the agenda for the next ARPA Committee meeting.
The Effingham County Child Care Research Committee requested $400,000 for three of four programs they are currently considering:
• $150,000 for a retention program to provide incentives for current and future child care providers.
• $150,000 for a Gap Scholarship program that would provide assistance to families who do not qualify for the Illinois Child Care Assistance Program.
• $100,000 to promote an increase in child care facility capacity and encourage new licensed in-home providers.
The chair of the research committee, Courtney Yockey, president and CEO of the Effingham County Growth Alliance, said he has had discussions with the Southeast Illinois Community Foundation to administer the funding for each of the programs.
The funding request will be on the next ARPA Committee agenda.
A request by the Effingham County Health Department for an addition to its facility and parking lot that would streamline the drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will also be considered at the next ARPA Committee meeting.
