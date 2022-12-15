EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board is considering making significant changes to its various committees in an effort to more efficiently meet the changing needs of the county.
For the first time since the new county board took office a week prior, the Effingham County Legislative Committee met Monday to consider committee appointments and potential changes to the committees themselves.
Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit believes a transportation committee is needed to oversee the county’s transportation services as the county works to expand them.
“Considering the transportation options could be changing or expanding, obviously with the deviated routes, I’ve been getting feedback that there might be voices that aren’t being heard at the table on some issues,” Douthit said.
Douthit recommended that Program Compliance and Oversight Monitor for Effingham County Public Transportation Phil Toops act as a “liaison” between the committee and the county’s transportation services.
Additionally, he suggested CSS and CEFS Central Illinois Public Transit representatives report to the transportation committee as well.
“I just feel like this will create oversight and efficiency in the process of tackling our issues in county transportation,” Douthit said.
Effingham County Legislative Committee member Norbert Soltwedel brought up the potential need for a transportation committee during the board meeting a week prior to the legislative committee meeting.
Soltwedel said complying with the contract the county has with the Illinois Department of Transportation should be a top priority of the committee when overseeing the use and maintenance of the county’s transportation. He warned that the county could face potential lawsuits if it fails to comply.
The committee voted to recommend the addition of a transportation committee as a standing committee of the board, comprised of three members.
Douthit said he consulted several members of the county’s health committee and insurance committee, and recommended that the two committees be combined to reduce expenses while increasing efficiency.
“I feel confident that the insurance committee can be combined with the health services committee to eliminate the need of paid board members for meetings that can be handled efficiently within another meeting,” Douthit said. “I base this on the fact that the insurance bidding is only a few months out of the year, and most of our heavy lifting is done by our friends at Weis Insurance.”
The committee voted to send the recommendation to combine the two committees to the full board for their upcoming regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19.
According to Douthit, if approved by the board, Doug McCain, Jeremy Kyle and Norbert Soltwedel would serve on the combined committee with either McCain or Soltwedel serving as chairman of the committee. All are board members and already on both committees.
During the meeting, Douthit asserted that the county no longer requires its waste management committee.
“The purpose of that committee has been satisfied, and they have no other meetings about the need of that committee,” he said.
However, Douthit said the committee could be brought back if the need arises in the future.
Also during their meeting, the committee recommended to the board the appointment of Rick Manford to the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee. Legislative Committee member Elizabeth Huston abstained from the vote.
Additionally, the committee recommended to the board the appointment of Carol Warfield, Barbara Utz, and a replacement for Pati Jansen to the Effingham County 708 Board.
The committee tabled the appointment of Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns to the 911 board as the county board waits to learn whether appointing a sheriff to the 911 board could create a potential conflict of interest.
Before the meeting adjourned, Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron Jones provided an update on his ongoing lawsuit in which he claims aspects of the SAFE-T Act violate the Illinois constitution. He said the new law is set to go into effect Jan. 1, but he is awaiting a ruling from a judge by Dec. 28.
