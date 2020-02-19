EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Board discussed this week whether the availability of space to house aggressive animals should include limiting the number of animals coming into Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control.
The shelter currently has a “no-kill” policy and Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann wanted to make sure there was enough room in the shelter in case animal control or law enforcement agencies were required to house an aggressive animal.
Looking for possible resources, the board turned to other organizations in the county that shelter pets.
“I can handle 14 dogs and 13 cats,” said Effingham County Humane Society President Mark Clineff. “We normally run at about 70 percent capacity.”
Clineff said with spring and summer coming up that percentage would increase.
“Our staff contacts animal control almost weekly to find out how many dogs they have and if they need any help,” Clineff said. “And we take quite a few from them.”
“The biggest challenge we have is if a dog shows any kind of aggression,” Clineff said. “If an aggressive dog comes to the front door, we can’t take it. It has to go to animal control first.”
“We have a nice relationship,” Clineff added.
Alice Hatcher, a representative from Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary, or EARS, told the board the nonprofit organization is at 100 percent capacity.
“We are 100 percent volunteer and do not have a brick-and-mortar shelter,” Hatcher said. “Volunteers take care of our animals in private foster homes.”
“As far as our capacity is concerned, it totally depends upon how many foster homes we have,” Hatcher said. “And you have to have knowledgeable people who know what they are doing.”
Hatcher praised the performance of local animal control workers in Effingham County.
“I want to say one thing. You should be very proud of your animal control,” Hatcher said. “They have done a fantastic job out there. Those girls out there are doing a job most of us in this room could not do.”
Slate Creek Apartments Manager Ann Davis voiced her concern after she had heard animal control might limit its intake of animals.
“I have personally taken seven animals to the vet, paying $200 for each one to get them fixed, and rabies shots out of my own pocket,” Davis said of strays. “Then taking them to animal control or EARS in order to get the pet adopted.”
Davis manages a complex that houses many seniors and disabled people.
“In my situation, I get people who pass away or go to nursing homes. A lot of the tenants who don’t have a place to take the animal they would open up the door possibly and let them go.”
“A dog or cat that has been an indoor animal are not necessarily going to make it on the main streets of Effingham,” Davis said. “And I don’t know if that is a necessarily a good thing.”
Davis questioned whether or not some of the veterinarians in Effingham would consider spaying and neutering at a lower cost rather than having EARS take animals up to Springfield.
Board member Heather Mumma said limiting the amount of intakes from taxpayers “is not a good idea.”
“I think it’s wrong to turn someone away that’s going to a nursing home, relative passes away, or forced to move to a different location,” she said.
Mumma proposed the county not set limits on the amount of animals taken by animal control.
Niemann said he would still like to have some vacancy for emergency calls that are law enforcement or fire-related.
Niemann said when he was a police officer the department he worked for had a kennel for aggressive dogs. He said in cases where a police officer captured an aggressive animal and couldn’t get it into animal control they had a place to go. He added the idea of setting limits would allow space at animal control for aggressive animals that might be a danger to other pets if they are just thrown in with the general pet population.
Board member Rob Arnold reminded the board the policy could always be revised if there is a need for more aggressive pet situations.
The board approved to amend its animal control policy, procedures and rules to read animal control should reserve two kennels for dogs and two cages for cats to house aggressive animals. The policy did not include percentage limits on animal intake.
In other matters, the board:
• Voted unanimously to prohibit marijuana retail sales in unincorporated areas of Effingham County.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between RLGA, collector and county in connection with recycling events.
• Approved an ordinance to establish ground rules for anyone who wants to develop a new landfill in the county. The rules to follow would govern someone wanting to apply for creating a landfill and outline the public hearing process.
• Approved an Effingham County Safety Book.
• Approved a HSHS Medical Group Wellness Program and Occupational Health Services agreement to benefit full-time employees and their dependents.
Heard from Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon about a deputy sheriff testing on Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. Mahon said anyone interested in becoming a deputy should fill out an application and return it by Friday, March 13, to be eligible to take the test. He said currently there are no openings available, however, he anticipates having one or two openings in the next year. He said the minimum requirements are a high school education, no felony convictions, 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license or the ability to get one. The test is good for a one-year period. Mahon said anyone interested should contact the sheriff’s office for more information.
