EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County committee on Wednesday tabled a proposal to allow ATVs and UTVs on roadways in unincorporated areas of the county.
The proposed ordinance, presented by Legislative and Personnel Committee Member Dave Campbell, originally included golf carts, but the vehicles were removed.
"I would like to see this passed. I know the other towns around us — Teutopolis ... Dieterich and I just checked Beecher City — all have ordinances allowing it, and they allow golf carts, too," Campbell said.
Committee Chairman Jeff Simpson noted that Altamont only allows golf carts and not ATVs and UTVs.
The committee tabled the proposal because of concerns over its wording, possible conflicts with state laws and a request that guidelines about basic road safety be added. Committee Vice Chairman Jim Niemann said his biggest issue with the idea is the difference between the ordinance and the state law that defines the speed ATVs and UTVs must reach in order to be street legal.
"It doesn't say that the vehicle has to go 55 mph. It says it has to operate on a road where it's 55 mph or less," Niemann said of the proposed ordinance. "It doesn't say anything about having to go 55 mph. It's saying the road you can go on is marked 55 mph.
"Since we're creatures of the state and can only do things authorized by the state law, it says we can only authorize this on roads with a posted limit of 35 mph or less. However, ours says it's 55 mph. I don't think we can go above what the state says."
Niemann said the proposal would only apply to roads maintained by the county. Townships would have to approve their own ordinances regarding ATVs and UTVs.
Committee member Rob Arnold also expressed concerns over whether approving such an ordinance would put more slower-moving vehicles on the road, therefore, making it more dangerous for motorists.
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon told the committee he did not like the idea of allowing the all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles. He said his biggest concern was the safety of those who use rural county roadways in a slower-moving vehicle.
"I wasn't a fan right away from the get go for slow-moving vehicles on our rural roads, mainly because if you're going along at 55 (mph) and you come up over the top of a hill and there's somebody going 10 mph in front of you, you don't have time to stop and you hit them," Mahon said. "It could be a pedestrian. It could be a horse, but now you're putting a lot more slow-moving vehicles out there."
Inspecting ATVs and UTVs and checking their registration would be a challenge for the sheriff's department because they don't have the time or extra manpower to do so, Mahon added.
Cody Willenborg, owner of CW Motorsports in Effingham, attended the meeting in support of legalizing the off-road vehicles. He said if his shop would be the sole provider of ATV and UTV registration inspections, he would do the service at no charge to the county.
Willenborg said with ever-advancing technologies for off-road vehicles, ATVs and side-by-sides are as safe as a Jeep or small automobile.
"I heard about this a few months ago and thought it was a great thing. There's a lot of small towns that do it...and I don't think there's been any issues," Willenborg said. "I don't see any reason why these machines anymore the way they're built today are not allowed on the road."
Willenborg said his shop already outfits off-road vehicles with safety devices like headlights, taillights, turn signals, horns, brake lights, slow-moving vehicle signs, reflective tape and more.
Committee member Doug McCain suggested a committee be formed on the matter so that a set of guidelines could be created for requirements for these off-road vehicles. The matter was tabled until the November committee meeting.
Meanwhile, the committee voted to remove from the agenda a nonbinding referendum to consolidate Effingham County school superintendents. Campbell, who first proposed the referendum in August 2018, said he would like more time to speak with the five district school boards to collect more information on the matter.
Despite the removal of the item from the agenda, the committee heard from Altamont Unit 10 School Board Vice President Kerry Wolff and Effingham Unit 40 School Board member Robin Klosterman, who both opposed the referendum.
Wolff, who said he represented the view of the entire Altamont school board, said the board felt there would be a more effective way to gauge whether or not one superintendent over five school districts would be feasible for Effingham County.
"We believe taking the idea and placing it on the ballot would be counterproductive if one was a proponent of the idea. Since the county board has no authority over the local school boards, it's an exercise in futility because the only possible result is to agitate the community," Wolff said.
Wolff suggested a feasibility study instead, so the county board could see if one superintendent could handle the tasks and responsibilities garnered through all school districts and if it will in fact save money. He added that one superintendent could result in hiring more employees to take on duties one superintendent could no longer cover or raising pay for existing employees to take on those responsibilities.
Wolff and the Altamont school board also recommended the committee first take the idea to the school boards.
"A much more productive route would be to present this idea to the school boards. I'm afraid that this whole situation will force our school districts to make decisions that we may not want to make, so I would encourage the study of sharing of superintendents to find out if our parties could benefit in some way from that idea," Wolff said.
Klosterman said the Effingham school board agreed with Altamont's. She said her board feels any restructuring of a school district should come from its local school board and not the county level.
Klosterman noted that taxes may be the reason the committee is considering the referendum again and pointed out that Effingham County schools are in the lower 50 on a list of 218 Illinois public school districts for tax rates.
"It's a big number that we look at, but we have to remember that educating kids is an expensive business and it is also one of the most crucial things that we can do in our community. I want to point out that in Illinois, out of 218 public school districts, if you rank them from highest tax rate to lowest tax rate — and this is the tax rate from 2018 which was paid in 2019 — and we start at the very lowest tax rate in Illinois, West Frankfort gets that honor, Klosterman said.
"We don't have to come up to very many steps to No. 9, and that is Effingham Community No. 40. It has the ninth lowest tax rate in the state, and then we only have to come up a few more and Teutopolis is No. 14 from the bottom. Then we come up a few more and Dieterich is No. 17, Beecher City, No. 23, and Altamont is 42. I think our districts work constantly to work fiscally responsible."
In other matters, the committee moved to the full board the following appointments: Samuel B. Jansen, Joe C. Niemerg and John L. Probst to the Island Grove Drainage District; Dennis Niemerg and Kevin Miller to the South Island Creek Drainage District; and Greg Elmore, Troy Traub and Larry Probst to the Lucas Drainage District.
