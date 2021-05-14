Discussions continued this week among members of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight committee about the availability of ambulances when someone dials 911.
Committee member Tina Daniels, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor, compared her computed-aided dispatch (CAD) system “status zero” data with data collected from Abbott EMS.
Daniels said she just completed a CAD report earlier in the day and said Abbott EMS had not seen the data to make their own comparison. She said she started her data on April 10 since they already had discuss the first part of the month.
“On April 10, our CAD call showed the status zero was 26 minutes instead of 19, and on the eleventh we show 108 minutes instead of 92,” Daniels said.
Daniels said on the April 15 Abbott EMS said they were not status zero, however they had a call from Abbott at 19:35 (7:35 p.m.) stating they were status zero and Rural Med said they were coming. She said Abbott EMS was at status zero for 26 minutes.
“Do we have an explanation or logical reason why we have a variance with that?” Committee Chairman Rob Arnold asked.
“We are actually working on a new system to see how we can figure these things and come from a different angle to see if we can get some of these rectified,” Interim Abbott EMS Operations Manager Derek Burwell said.
Daniels said on April 21 the only status zero she could find in her records was 17 minutes long.
“If they had more on that day, they didn’t notify us. They have 50 minutes,” Daniels said.
“Is there anyway we can update this so we are comparing apples to apples?” Arnold asked.
Daniels said on the May 3 Abbott EMS data shows a status zero for 145 minutes and only found two 911 calls for that day, one showing Abbott EMS status zero for nine minutes and the other at status zero for 14 minutes.
“I don’t know where that other time is that they were supposed to be status zero,” Daniels said.
Burell said the 145 minutes was a wait and return and the CAD system kept tagging it status zero.
“That doesn’t mean we were status zero in the county,” Burell said. “A status zero report is being pulled every single time a call hits and if there’s four trucks available it looks like there is four active calls in our CAD system. That’s what defines a status zero as far as our reports are concerned. That wait and return kept tagging as a trip and that would explain the discrepancy in time.”
“Are you saying you actually had a rig available?” Committee Member Ron Will asked Burell.
“Yes, there were rigs available here,” Burell said.
Committee member Matt Sager said he thought some of the actions of the board were counterproductive.
“We talked before about how we are going to have status zeros,” Sager said. “So, I don’t know if it’s always productive for us just to come in say we had status zeros. What I want to know is: Is there a violation of the contract somewhere?”
Sager said the contract states there should be two 911 ambulances available at all times.
“As a county, we have to accept what the risk will be on 911. On this contract it’s two (ambulances). In the next contract I hope we can ask for three,” Sager said. “Whatever the committee comes up with ... that is what we are going to have to accept.”
“Everyone coming in with status zeros and not knowing the details behind it is not productive for us,” Sager said. “We ask for things every meeting, but I think we need to get down to the nuts and bolts of this thing and find out when the county is not being covered.”
Daniels asked fellow committee members what data they want her to collect.
“I know what I’m requested to report is different all of the time and I know we are evolving,” Daniels said.
Daniels said at the last meeting the committee requested data for any status zeros over 15 minutes.
“Do you want to know the time we didn’t have any coverage at all or what report would you like,” Daniels asked.
“We need to know how many rigs were on at the time of status zero and if it is a violation of our contract,” Sager said. “If we have a multiple vehicle accident, and three rigs are out and we have status zero that is not a fair representation of what we are trying to show here, because they are meeting the demands of the contract.”
“In my opinion, they (Abbott EMS) are always following the contract,” Daniels said.
