EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board is set to vote on a number of ARPA requests at their regular meeting Monday after several requests were recommended to the board at a recent Tax and Finance Committee meeting.
The committee approved, for board review, a request from the Effingham County Child Care Research Committee for a total of $89,585.99 to be allocated from the $400,000 total ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds earmarked for the committee by the previous county board.
That portion of the total request would go toward the Childcare Stabilization Grant Program, which is meant to incentivize child care workers in the area to continue providing their services.
“The stabilization grant program focuses on the retention of existing licensed centers and in-home providers,” Effingham County Child Care Research Committee Chairman Courtney Yockey said to Tax and Finance Committee members Thursday. “It’s a one-time injection to help stabilize the local workforce.”
Also during the meeting, committee members approved, for board review, a request for funding for a new audio-visual system for the county boardroom
“We’re trying to talk loud enough, but we do want to improve our audio-video in this boardroom,” said committee member Josh Douthit.
According to Douthit, the boardroom’s new audio-visual system would include upgraded speakers, wireless microphones, a mounted camera, and two monitors on which the board could display the meeting’s agenda and other relevant documents.
“We would have microphones at the podiums for anybody that stepped up to speak, so they would be heard on any kind of video that was put out, whether it’s live-streamed or recorded, and out on the website later,” Douthit said.
The committee voted in favor of a $30,000 ARPA fund earmark for the new system, but Douthit said the cost could end up being roughly $6,000 less than the total earmark.
Also during the meeting, the committee approved, for board consideration, a $75,000 earmark for a paved lot at the Effingham County Fairgrounds to better accommodate the carnival that takes place there.
“It’s just for the paving of the surface area for the carnival itself,” Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke said.
Hartke described the currently unpaved area at the fairgrounds as a “weak point,” especially when it rains, which he said makes it more difficult to attract carnivals to the fairgrounds.
“It’s been a problem getting them in. It’s been a problem getting them out,” he said.
Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee member David Campbell voiced his support for paving before voting to move the request to the full board.
“I think it’s definitely a worthwhile project,” Campbell said. “It brings a lot of people in, and it’s a good economic boost for Effingham County.”
A request for $150,000 in county ARPA funds for a new building for Mason Township was tabled after Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee Chairman Norbert Soltwedel expressed his concern with the proposal.
“The thing that I worry about is equity between the townships,” Soltwedel said.
Representing Montrose, Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee member Jeremy Deters requested $10,500 in ARPA funds to the village for solar-powered blinking LED borders for stop signs at a four-way intersection in the village.
“People keep running the stop signs because either when they’re coming over the tracks or coming from the north they don’t see them well enough, and they’re just blowing through that intersection there,” Deters said.
Committee members approved moving the request to the full county board, but noted that the money would be allocated on a reimbursement basis.
Also during the meeting, committee members voted to recommend to the full board a request for $10,000 in ARPA funds for updating the county’s website. The committee agreed to further consider potential vendors before making a final decision.
“We need to do it, but I don’t want to commit that to necessarily one company until we do make sure that we’ve looked at any that are interested,” Douthit said.
In other matters, the committee approved, for board review, an ARPA fund earmark of $2,500 for the Mill Road Threshermans Association after hearing a request for $10,000 from Kathy Schroeder, who spoke on the association’s behalf. Deters abstained from voting after expressing a desire for more information on the matter.
The board also agreed to advertise for sale the chairs in the boardroom that were recently replaced as a set and set the starting price at $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.