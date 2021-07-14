EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County Board committee advanced a proposal to the full board this week that paves the way for an expansion of Stevens Industries in Teutopolis.
The proposed joint ordinance among the City of Effingham, Effingham County and the Village of Teutopolis amends the current Enterprise Zone boundary to include property where Stevens Industries plans to expand.
City of Effingham Economic Director Todd Hull, City of Effingham Economic Specialist Tasha Althoff and Stevens Industries President Todd Wegman formally presented the plan to the Legislative and Personnel Committee.
Stevens Industries approached the Effingham Enterprise Zone Board with an annexation request that would modify the Enterprise Zone to include 6.83 acres of land owned by Stevens Industries. The company plans a $3.2 million facility on the site, according to Althoff.
“They have a project they would like to do and would like to get the Enterprise Zone benefits to do that project,” Althoff said.
She said the zone expansion would mean exemption of sales tax on all permanently fixed building materials for Stevens and a 0.5% Investment Tax Credit. Steven Industries will not be able to take advantage of the Enterprise Zone property tax abatement because the property to be annexed is within the Teutopolis TIF District.
Althoff said the Effingham Enterprise Zone Board held a public hearing last week and no one in attendance opposed the annexation. The Effingham Enterprise Zone Board then approved the annexation, which goes before the Effingham City Council July 20. The Village of Teutopolis approved the annexation last week, Althoff said.
“We are looking to expand our current facility for more distribution and manufacturing space,” Wegman said.
Althoff said the proposed 75,000-square-foot addition would create at least 15 new jobs. She said after approval from the county, Teutopolis and Effingham, they will submit the application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
She said the current Enterprise Zone encompasses 8.24 square miles and would increase by 0.01 square miles if the proposal is approved by DCEO. Since the Effingham Enterprise Zone is made up of multiple units of government, Althoff said they are allowed to add up to 12 square miles to their zone.
“After all of the approvals, we should be able to wrap this up by the end of the month and DCEO will ultimately decide if this will be annexed,” Althoff said.
The ordinance now advances to the full county board on Monday, July 19.
