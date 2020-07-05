EFFINGHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic has made daily life difficult for many people across the country and even those closer to home.
That’s where Joanna Davies and Blaze Hartke come in. Davies is the case manager for the grant-funded Effingham County Case Manager program while Hartke serves as the case manager intern.
The two have spent the last month assisting Effingham County citizens file for unemployment, sort out the status of their stimulus check, find food resources and more.
“Overwhelmingly, what we’re helping with is unemployment. We do have some people coming in who are trying to figure out where their stimulus check is and we’re going to do what we can with that,” Davies said. “People are also looking for help with government phones, getting the phones. Here and there, we’ll get someone who’s homeless. We’ll get someone who has a legal question, and we’ll refer them on.”
Davies noted that the case manager program is associated with the state unemployment office but rather offers help filing for and contacting the unemployment office.
Since the program kicked off at the start of June, Davies and Hartke have set up shop in the lower level of the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library. As of July 1, Davies and Hartke have helped 54 clients and conducted 75 in-person visits.
Services have expanded beyond the library walls with opportunities for meetings at the Altamont municipal building and grade school, Beecher City Foodliner and library, Dieterich Civic Center, the Edgewood Store, Mason Christian Church, Montrose village hall, Shumway’s Enduring Freedom Ministries food pantry and the Watson Civic Center.
Davies said Effingham Public Library Assistant Director Johnna Schultz and City Commissioner Libby Moeller started the program shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country nearly four months ago. The Schultz and Moeller also collaborated with Effingham County FISH representatives.
“This started when COVID hit and people started becoming unemployed, and the Illinois Department of Unemployment Services office closed. It was realized that there was a great need in the community to find assistance for filing for unemployment, Davies said.
“With the office closed, people were still struggling to get through to the 1-800 number, so Johnna Schultz from the library and then Libby Moeller from the city kind of set up these off-site locations where people could come and get assistance signing up for unemployment specifically. They traveled around to the churches and wherever they can find, and they helped people with that.”
Davies said the off-site assistance was then further aided by a grant from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois, aimed at assisting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That funding created the county case manager and intern positions. The positions are temporary and will last 5.5 months until funding runs out in October; Davies said services will end in September, however.
Moeller said she was pleasantly surprised by how the program took off so quickly.
“People really needed help with unemployment for the basic reason they had no access to a computer or a phone and then also WiFi because the library was shut down,” Moeller said. “We were really surprised by how many people did not have access and people that just simply did not understand the platform because it was just such a swift pivot for everybody.”
The Effingham County Case Manager can also assist community members with obtaining government cell phones. Hartke said often, cell phones are a vital tool in obtaining a job.
“We’ve got people who need help getting phones. I mean, if you don’t have a phone, you can’t do anything. It’s hard to get a job. It’s hard to get anything if you don’t have a phone, so being able to help people kind of get back on their feet and get themselves moving forward instead of stagnate is a really good feeling,” Hartke said.
Moeller said the initial grant for government-provided phones allowed the partnership to give phones to those who are homeless, students with one or no phone in the family and even those who needed a phone to reach medical providers.
Hartke, who is a senior clinical psychology major at the University of Illinois, said since taking the internship, he has come to discover the needs in the community and said he is pleased to be helping those in need.
Moeller said those needs grew more apparent as she and her partners continued assisting the community. She said having case managers centrally located at the library has been helpful.
“I’m so happy to see this,” Moeller said. “I think the community really needs it, and that’s not to discount any other programs out there that are doing this.”
Davies and Hartke both previously worked at the library, and Davies has a social work degree. With Hartke’s field of study and Davies’ background, Davies said Schultz knew they would be the right fit for the job.
For Davies and Hartke, helping the community while its struggling has been the most rewarding part of the program so far. Seeing the relief the clients feel after they are aided makes seeking out and learning about community resources worthwhile, the two said.
“It’s cause to be pretty ecstatic at times,” Hartke said of assisting clients.
Open office hours for case manager meetings are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday through Thursday at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library. The case manager can be contacted at 224-209-6638 or effcocasemanager@gmail.com.
