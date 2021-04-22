EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board this week tabled the purchase of a vehicle for Animal Control until the next Tax and Finance Committee meeting of the whole in May.
The board debated whether to give Animal Control a used or well-used sheriff’s office vehicle or purchase a new one through the Illinois Department of Central Management Services without committee recommendation.
“I found out Animal Control puts about 15,000 miles a year on their vehicle and they are answering calls at night and they do need a reliable vehicle,” board Chairman Jim Niemann said. “I’m still of mind of getting one through Central Management Services.”
County Board member and chairman of the Tax and Finance Committee, Rob Arnold, favored the idea proposed by board member John Perry during the Tax and Finance committee meeting last week.
“I’d like to see us utilize a vehicle from the sheriff’s department that is still in good shape,” Arnold said. “I like the idea of getting a vehicle we can swap out. I rather have the sheriff’s department have the newer vehicle and let Animal Control have one that needs to be recycled (from the sheriff’s department) now.”
“So you want to give them a vehicle that has 130,000-140,000 on it now,” Niemann said. “They (sheriff’s department) drive them until they’re dead. If you want to give them one half way through their life I could get behind that.”
Niemann told Arnold giving Animal Control a car that is in real bad condition might not be a good move.
Arnold asked Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon whether his office had vehicles available and is willing to consider transferring a vehicle to Animal Control.
“I’m OK with that, but know that it costs us money to outfit a squad car,” Mahon said. “I don’t want to give a new car, but we have patrol deputies that have to answer calls sometimes at more than 100 miles per hour and we need to have better vehicles. We’ll find one if that is what the board wants us to do.”
Mahon said told board members if they did purchase a new vehicle for Animal Control it should last them around six or seven years because they wouldn’t have the wear and tear on the vehicle common with sheriff’s office vehicles.
“What would we do with the current truck they are using?” Board member Heather Mumma asked.
Niemann said Animal Control has two trucks and they would keep the current truck and get rid of an older truck they are using.
Mumma said she checked into the truck earlier Monday and found out the current truck didn’t have much life left in it.
“I was told it could go 300 more miles or it could go 3,000 miles,” Mumma said. “Why don’t we just use it until it quits?”
“I just don’t want anyone to get stuck in the middle of the night,” Niemann said.
“That could happen with any vehicle,” Mumma said.
“That’s less likely with a newer vehicle,” Niemann said.
Mumma said they could put a new motor in the truck. However, Niemann said that would take care of the engine, but the truck would still have a transmission with 160,000 miles.
Meanwhile, during elected officials’ reports, County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel voiced his concerns about the low voter turnout for the recent consolidated election.
“I hate to report it, but we had a dismal 12.51 percent turnout for our April consolidated election and I was really ashamed of Effingham County. We’ll do better next spring,” Hirtzel said. “I do want to say ‘thank you’ to my election judges and staff. They still do the best job in the state. I wouldn’t trade them for anyone else.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the appointment of L. Brian Lustig to fill a vacancy held by Trustee Elwin Stuemke on the Altamont Fire Protection District Board starting April 19 through May 2022.
• Approved the reappointment of Kyle Willenburg to the Altamont Fire Protection District Board for a term starting May 3 to May 2024.
• Approved the reappointment of Duane E. Kremer to the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Board for a term starting May 3 through May 2024.
• Approved the reappointment of Donnye Davis to the Watson Fire Protection District Board for a term starting May 3 through May 2024.
• Approved a donation of $1,000 for the Dieterich Fourth of July fireworks display from hotel/motel tax funds.
• Approved a donation of $2,000 from the hotel/motel tax funds for the Montrose Sesquicentennial Celebration to be held this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 event was postponed, the event is rescheduled for this year from Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.
• Approved a donation of $4,000 from hotel/motel tax funds to the Mill Road Thresherman’s Association. The Thresherman’s Association is planning a four-day 40th annual show from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Effingham County Fairgrounds. The association originally asked for a sum of $5,000 that was reduced to $4,000 during the Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole last week. The committee members felt giving the Effingham County Fair Board $4,000 and the Thresherman association $5,000 for an event that is shorter in length was unfair.
• Approved the release of the remainder of funds to the University of Illinois Extension Center in the amount of $47,000. County board members decided last month to withhold half of the total funds until they could get a better explanation about how the funds were spent. County Extension Director Carl Baker and U of I Extension Region 3 Director Julie Ritchey met with the County Board Tax and Finance Committee on Friday to address any additional concerns the board might have.
• Approved a local public agency engineering agreement for a Banner Township Bridge along 600th Street.
• Approved a local public agency engineering agreement for a bridge in Liberty Township along 400th avenue.
• Approved a resolution to support a United Counties Council of Illinois (UCCI) resolution calling for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois General Assembly to protect local control of zoning and land use without committee recommendation.
• Approved the appointment of Effingham County Board Vice Chairman David Campbell without committee recommendation to the Housing Authority for a term starting April 30 until December 2022.
