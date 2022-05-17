EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board this week released more closed session minutes after one of its members filed another complaint with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.
County Board members released the minutes of closed sessions held by the Legislative Committee of the Whole on Feb. 14 and the Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole on March 17. Both sessions were related to ambulance services in the county and the transfer of the contract to RuralMed from Abbott EMS.
The release of the minutes was due to a complaint filed by County Board member Elizabeth Huston to the Attorney General’s office. Huston said at a previous meeting that she filed a complaint because she thought there was no reason to go into closed session to discuss ambulance service. Her only avenue to object to the closed session was to file a complaint.
Huston did not attend Monday’s meeting. Also absent were John Perry and Joe Thoele.
“Elizabeth (Huston) filed another complaint with the public access counselor,” Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said. “So we decided, after talking to the Attorney General’s office, we were just going to go back and release all of the minutes of any discussions we ever had. That is what the Attorney General suggested and that is what we are doing.”
Jim Niemann read a statement about Huston’s actions.
“Over the course of my tenure on the County Board, I have witnessed dissension, lively debate and intense conversations at the board table, but never once did I think that any board member was acting in anything but in the interest of their constituents and the county as a whole,” Niemann said. “It has been an honor to work with such dedicated individuals in the struggles of county government. That has changed.
“I wish to respond to recent complaints by board member Huston to the Attorney General’s office alleging violations of the Open Meetings Act, while neither of the complaints were on committees I chaired and the State’s Attorney’s office has handled the responses to the complaints,” he said. “I believe the board was justified in utilizing the closed session exemptions. The intent of the exception for closed session in public meeting is to share information that if made public might be harmful to the public at large or an individual.”
Niemann said both of Huston’s complaints dealt with a proposed 911 ambulance contract. He said the closed meetings dealt with whether RuralMed could take over on May 1. The company eventually did take over by that date, but uncertainty at the time could have hampered discussions about Abbott extending its contract in the interim, Niemann said.
“The previous contractor (for 911 ambulance service) was Abbott EMS and they fulfilled their contractual obligations and by accounts did a good job for the people of Effingham County during that time,” said Niemann.
Niemann said the contract the county has with RuralMed requires them to adhere to a standard of care set forth by the county. His full statement can be found on the Effingham Daily News website.
In another matter, the board passed a resolution honoring David Kinkelaar on his retirement after 26 years of service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. It also honored Michelle Kollmann with a resolution for her 25 years of service in the County Clerk and Recorder’s office.
The County Board approved the following reappointments this week:
Dieterich Fire Protection District – Gary Horn for a term May 16 through May of 2025.
Teutopolis Fire Protection District – Scott Brumleve for term May 16 through May of 2025.
Airport Commission – Phil Toops for a term July 1 through June 30, 2025.
Board of Review – Henry Verdeyen and James Ping for terms June 1 through May 30, 2024.
Southeastern Illinois Economic Development Authority – Todd Hull for a term May 16 through January 2025.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a 10-foot-wide permanent public utility easement agreement with the City of Effingham located on land that is unused close to Effingham County Memorial Airport along Airport Road.
• Approved holding the Farmers Market on the Effingham County Museum lawn and food trucks on the parking lot.
• Approved a resolution allowing South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission to pursue an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grant to cover solid waste planning.
• Approved a donation of $1,000 for EdgewoodFest fireworks.
• Approved the annual University of Illinois budget in the amount of $94,000.
• Approved paying $3,247 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Civil Design Inc. for a gazebo and patio project for the Effingham County Museum lawn.
• Approved the purchase of four vehicles, one for Effingham County Emergency Management Agency, one for Animal Control and two fleet vehicles for the county for a total of $110,000 to be paid from ARPA funds.
• Approved a contract with RFID Inmate Tracking to be paid with ARPA funds.
• Approved a contract with Correctional Health Care Inc. to be paid with ARPA funds.
• Approved a contract with Correctional Health Care Inc. EMD to be paid with ARPA funds.
• Approved an ordinance amending the county budget for the Effingham County Memorial Airport. The budget was amended to accommodate the transition of management from contract management to a county managed airport.
• Approved an ordinance for establishing a salary schedule for elected Effingham County officials.
• Approved a resolution establishing the salary of the Effingham County Sheriff at a rate of 80 percent of the Effingham County State’s Attorney.
• Awarded a bid of $141,471 from Sycamore Engineering of Terre Haute, Indiana. Sycamore was the second lowest bid for cooling towers for the Effingham County Office Building located in downtown Effingham. The lowest bid was from ENTEC in the amount of 139,000. Upon the recommendation of Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns, who is also responsible for the county buidling and grounds, the board decided to approve the bid $2,471 higher because they had performed work for the county in the past and are familiar with the quality of their work.
