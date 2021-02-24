EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Board members received findings and recommendations from a hearing on a proposed new landfill site that has drawn criticism from those who live next to the property.
Board members still must decide whether to allow Landfill 33 owners to locate Effingham Crossroads Landfill on property bordering the company’s current landfill, to the east.
When the board will make a final decision on the landfill siting is yet to be determined. However, the decision must be made before March 29.
Effingham Crossroads Landfill needs local site approval from the Effingham County Board before submitting an application to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which also must approve it.
Owners of Landfill 33 applied for a hearing on the proposed site location, for which they are seeking approval, in September of last year. The new Effingham Crossroads Landfill would be on approximately 120.16 acres of property directly east of Landfill 33 with a waste border area of approximate 37.9 acres. The public hearing was held on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
Neighboring residents to the proposed new landfill site spoke against the location, citing dust, smell and noise among their concerns.
The County Board received the findings and recommendations this week in a 16-page document from appointed Hearing Officer Larry M. Clark of Mundelein.
Clark concluded in his findings the landfill company had met the required nine criteria for application approval.
Clark based his findings and recommendations on all public comments both oral and written, landfill siting application, all exhibits and testimony in addition to briefs and arguments submitted and reviewed after the public hearing by both the applicant and counsel for Dan Borries, a neighbor opposing the proposed location.
The nine criteria include:
• The facility is necessary to accommodate the waste needs of the area it is intended to serve.
• The facility is so designed, located and proposed to be operated that the public health, safety and welfare will be protected.
• The facility is located so as to minimize impact with the character of the surrounding area and to minimize the effect on the value of the surrounding property.
• None of the waste boundaries are within the 100-year flood plain and the facility is flood proofed.
• The plan of operations for the facility is designed to minimize danger to the surrounding area from fires, spills or other operational accidents.
• The traffic patterns to and from the facility are so designed as to minimize the impact on existing traffic flows.
• The facility will not be treating, storing or disposing of hazardous waste.
• If the facility is to be located in a county where the county board has adopted a solid waste management plan consistent with the planning requirements of the Local Solid Waster Disposal Act or Solid Waste Planning and Recycling Act, the facility is consistent with that plan.
• The facility is not located in a regulated recharge area.
Clark recommended to the board they consider adding five proposed conditions to the site proposal.
The first proposed condition is any plant installed for the purpose of screening the proposed landfill from adjacent properties shall be maintained by the owner and operator of the proposed landfill. If said plant(s) die at any time prior to the closing of the landfill, said plant(s) shall be replaced with similar plantings within one planting season of its dying.
A second proposed condition states should a commercially available system be made available in lieu of back-up horns acceptable to the State of Illinois then they would be required to be installed on all landfill equipment within 18 months.
A third proposed condition is the Property Valuation Guarantee shall be offered to owners of all residences located within 500 feet of the landfill property and shall specifically include the Dan and Darlene Borries and Rick and Deb Stumeier residences. The agreement would be offered to current property owners and not those who purchase the property from the original owners.
The fourth condition states a water truck or water wagon capable of watering down dust must be available on site at all times and shall be used to control dust created on roadways, the active face and construction areas as necessary.
Finally, the operator of the landfill must perform a minimum of three load checks per week, regardless of any contrary number approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
