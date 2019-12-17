EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board approved Monday an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Altamont and the Village of Beecher City to expand and extend the life of the Altamont Enterprise Zone.
Altamont and Beecher City officials are working to get the OK from the affected taxing bodies for an expansion of the enterprise zone to include the Beecher City village limits.
In other business, the board approved Shirley Sherwood and David Budde for the Ambulance Oversight Committee and approved the fiscal year 2020 salary schedule for non-union employees.
The board tabled a request for funding in the amount of $15,000 to the City/County Committee on Aging. The decision was made to table until a representative can appear in front of the board to talk about how the funds will be used.
They also tabled a Memorandum of understanding involving RLGA, the collector and county in conjunction with recycling events until State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler reviews the agreement to make sure there in no liability to the county.
Another item that was tabled was an ordinance regarding reimbursement of all travel, meal and lodging expenses of county officers and employees until county office holders can meet to discuss this.
The board voted to keep the mileage reimbursement rate at 50 cents per mile.
Bids were approved for motor fuel tax rock letting with Lawrence Gravel being awarded two bids and Jared Nelson of Altamont being awarded one bid.
The board approved the 2020 resolution for Maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code. This includes oil, rock, equipment and labor and patch fix in the amount of $1,347,400.
Also approved was a resolution appropriating funds for payment of county engineer’s salary and agreement for county engineer’s salary. The agreement was to utilize federal money to pay half of the county engineer’s salary for next year.
County board members recognized Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Kuhns for his 25 years of service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s been a life well spent. Where else can you go and change people’s lives on a daily basis?” said Kuhns.
