EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Board members have approved a salary for the board chairman of $30,000 and raised the per diem rate for board members to $100.
The decisions on the salary and board per diem rate came after a lengthy discussion on both during their regular meeting Monday afternoon. The salary and per diem rate will not go into effect until Dec. 1, 2022, after all board seats are up for election or reelection in 2022.
During the discussions on the board chairman’s salary, current Board Chairman Jim Niemann made an official announcement.
“My comments here are completely impartial because I’m not running again,” Niemann said. “I haven’t mentioned it publicly in front of the press, but I am now. We’re not talking about me getting a raise. We’re talking about the next chairman.”
“The salary hasn’t been changed since 2002,” Niemann said. “The board can set it however it wishes.”
He said the decision had to be in time so anyone running for a county board position would know the compensation a newly elected or reelected board member could expect.
Niemann told board members only the board chairman’s salary can be adjusted for the next 10 years. He said a super majority of the board could make the decision to adjust the chairman pay. However, the per diem or salary of a board member can’t be changed over the 10-year period.
“We may not get as good of a chairman as we have now that is dedicated as you are,” Vice Chairman David Campbell said to Niemann. “You do put in a ton of hours. The next chairman may not put in the hours like you do. That is my main concern.”
Board member Norbert Soltwedel asked if there was a formal job description of the chairman position. Niemann said the job description is determined by Illinois state statutes.
Soltwedel said he thought the salary should be limited to $25,000 a year rather than $30,000 a year.
Board member Heather Mumma questioned Niemann about how many hours he works a week in his position. She thought Niemann puts in between 40 and 50 hours a week. Niemann said the most he has ever received in a year was $20,000, which works out to $10 an hour for a 40-hour workweek.
“It depends upon the week. It’s a full-time gig,” Niemann said.
The chairman is currently paid $85 per diem. Changing the chairman’s pay to a salary format is a first, according to Niemann.
Soltwedel believes county board members work in their positions as a public service.
“We do this as our obligation to serve the public, not to make another salary,” Soltwedel said. “I think we should all be committed to giving more service than we get paid for.”
“I feel like the board chairman’s position is completely different than ours as board members because most of us sitting here have another job,” Mumma said. “The chairman is working 40-50 hours a week, so that is his full-time job.”
Board member John Perry said in comparison to what department heads who are also elected are making the board chairman’s salary is grossly underpaid.
The board voted on an amendment that would make the salary $25,000 a year as proposed by Soltwedel. The board struck down the amendment in a 5-4 vote. Mumma, Campbell, Perry, McCain and Arnold voted no.
The board approved the $30,000 annual salary for the board chairman effective Dec. 1, 2022, in a 7-1 vote. Elizabeth Huston voted against it.
Meanwhile during discussions about county board member pay, board members had to decide whether they should be paid by salary, per diem (each day they conduct board business) or per meeting.
Campbell recommended raising the per diem rate from $70 to $100 because it could not be changed or adjusted for the next 10 years. The new per diem rate would go into effect on Dec. 1, 2022.
Board member Joe Thoele said he thought the per diem rate was the wise choice rather than having a per meeting rate. Board member Rob Arnold agreed.
“You should make that per diem, not a flat rate per meeting,” Arnold said.
The board voted 5-2 to raise the per diem rate to $100. Perry abstained, without giving a reason, while Elizabeth Huston and Heather Mumma voted no.
