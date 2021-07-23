Members of the Effingham County Board this week discussed how to handle Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
Effingham State Attorney Bryan Kibler said the county has been receiving several FOIA requests.
“We’re almost at the verge of needing a full-time FOIA officer,” Kibler said. “The FOIAs are out of control.”
Kibler told board members a centralized person should be handling all of the requests. He said right now Effingham County Clerk and Recorder Kerry Hirtzel is carrying the burden of dealing with FOIA requests. Kibler said there is only a five-day turnaround on a request.
“Kerry could be in the middle of an election season and we get a FOIA request that is really intense,” Kibler said. “He doesn’t have time to get around to it because he is in the middle of an election.”
Kibler said it was time to think about putting a full-time FOIA person in next year’s budget.
“Are all of these (FOIAs) coming from a single source?” Board Member Norbert Soltwedel asked Kibler.
“A few different sources,” Kibler said. “About every county is having the same problem.”
He said in a recent lawsuit against the county over a FOIA request the county decided to settle without the county admitting to any wrongdoing for $5,000. Kibler said the lawsuit was about a document they did not have in their possession that was in a third party administrator’s possession in Nashville, TN. He said the litigation has gone on for more than three years.
Kibler said Hirtzel is technically the FOIA officer for the county and in some cases people FOIA the individual departments rather than sending the FOIA to Hirtzel.
“Every department is trying to handle their own FOIAs,” Kibler said. “It’s almost easier to centralize it thought one office.”
County Board Member John Perry asked Kibler if it would be better to have FOIA requests go through the State’s Attorney’s office.
Kibler said he thinks all FOIA requests should go through a dedicated FOIA officer in the clerk’s office because they have access to most of the documents requested.
“You don’t understand the time that’s involved with this,” Kibler said.
He said another time consuming thing is redaction of information on documents before they can be released. Kibler said whoever they place in the position would have to keep abreast of the current FOIA laws.
“It is something to consider since we are getting sued that way (over FOIA requests),” Kibler said.
There was also discussion about the amount of salary the Effingham public defender receives. Perry did not favor a salary increase.
“I just think it’s too high,” Perry said. “Nothing personal, I just think it’s too high.”
The board approved the salary increase by a vote of 7-1. Perry was the only dissenting vote.
Effingham County Payroll Clerk Michelle Kollmann said in an email The Illinois Department of Revenue sets the yearly salary for the Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler. She said July 1 the State’s Attorney’s salary was increased to $183,434.18. She said per state statute the Effingham Public Defender Scott Schmidt is to receive 90% of the State’s Attorney’s salary, or $165,090.77. She said a notice is sent to the county by the Illinois Department of Revenue so both positions receive the increase as of July 1.
County board members approved a joint ordinance of the City of Effingham, Effingham County and Village of Teutopolis annexation of the Enterprise Zone to include property owned by Stevens Industries for a future expansion project that would create 15 new jobs. The Enterprise Zone annexation will now go to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for final approval.
Board members approved the purchase of a SUV for animal control up to $32,000, approved a donation to Poss Music for the amount of $3,000 and reduced the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight committee by one member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.