EFFINGHAM— The Effingham County Board Tax and Finance Committee this week discussed upgrades to the newly repaired elevator in the county building.
Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns, who oversaw the repair project, told the committee the elevator runs on relays, which can often be hard to locate should the elevator break down because of them. Kuhns recommended upgrading the elevator to a digital or solid-state system.
"Our elevator is running by relays. They're mechanical relays, and we need to probably get to change that. We need to upgrade that elevator, and if we're wanting to upgrade the relays and make it solid state or digital ... it's probably time to do the upgrades to the doors and controls also," Kuhns said. "It would still be a hydraulic elevator, but I think that it's something we need to look at doing."
Kuhns said he had previously received an estimate for the elevator upgrades but noted the estimate was given voluntarily and was not requested by the board. He said the estimate put the upgrades at a cost between $70,000 and $80,000, and the elevator does not currently pose a safety risk as is.
County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said at that cost, the upgrades would have to go out for bids. Committee Vice Chairman Jeff Simpson said the cost is not in the board's budget for this fiscal year, so further discussion on the upgrades would need to wait.
Simpson noted that the board is facing a $21,000 bill for a suction truck for the elevator repair project, a cost coming in at almost double what the board estimated the truck would cost.
"My thoughts are that first of all, we do not have that in our budget. If we're going to cover the suction truck, we can do that, but the new stuff, I think we need to wait until the next budget year," Simpson said.
The committee also moved to the full board an ordinance to appropriate monies to pay for the elevator jack. The ordinance allows money to be moved from the board's reserve funds to the building and grounds fund as a line item.
Kuhns said the total cost for the elevator repairs is $57,120, but he said he has not yet received a bill for the suction truck. He added that Schindler Elevator had him sign a work order for the $21,000 suction truck so it could be billed; the truck itself cost $15,000 with the remaining $5,000 going to removal of waste and testing of the waste.
In other matters at Thursday's meeting, the committee:
• Moved to the full board a recommendation to open bids for 21 new copiers for the county facilities.
• Discussed insurance for those 65 years old and older who work for the county.
• Discussed a board opening for the 708 board. Niemann said there are no appointments currently for the board, so it will be put on the full board agenda.
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
