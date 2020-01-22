EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann expressed his support on Tuesday for the artist of the mural near Effingham High School that features a depiction of The Cross at the Crossroads.
Niemann said in his report to the board that allowing the cross on the mural, which is on city property, is part of citizens’ constitutional rights of free speech and more.
“I want to voice my support for Jamie Stang and people supporting the cross on the mural by the high school. We pray here at this meeting. We allow the Nativity set (on the county museum lawn) because I think it’s an important part of our community, and it’s a part of free speech,” Niemann said.
Recently, the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, a group that advocates for the separation of church and state, sent a letter to Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, saying that a resident of this area had contacted the group about the mural on the Raney Street overpass, near the Effingham High School football field. The letter called for the city to remove the cross from the mural.
The mural features an American flag and a white Latin cross and was painted by local artist Jamie Stang-Ellis. City officials have taken no action on the matter as of mid-January.
Meanwhile, the board honored Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gena Blair and Lt. Larry Finfrock for 25 years of service.
Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns in a press release described Blair as being instrumental to the flow and function of the sheriff’s office. He said she has won praise for how thorough and prompt she is in handling office invoices and statements.
Kuhns said Blair is also a trained telecommunicator and has helped in the control center when needed.
“She is a valuable asset to our team, and we are lucky to have her here,” Kuhns said in the release.
Kuhns said like Blair, Finfrock started his career with the sheriff’s office as a telecommunicator. Finfrock has also worked as a corrections officer, deputy, patrol corporal, acting patrol sergeant, patrol sergeant and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
Kuhns said Finfrock carries a lot of responsibility for the sheriff’s office and provides an invaluable service to the community. At Tuesday’s meeting, Kuhns described Finfrock as slow to anger, courageous and smart.
Blair and Finfrock have worked under sheriffs Art Kinkelaar, Ron Meek, John Monnet and Dave Mahon.
The board also heard from board Vice Chairman Dave Campbell that the county has about $35,000 in revolving loan funds to be shared with new or expanding businesses. He said this funding can help a new business get its start or a current business to do things like add employees.
Board members Joe Thoele and John Perry were not present at the meeting.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the final agreement with SmartWatt for an energy-efficient HVAC system to be installed in the county building. The board voted to pay SmartWatt in cash to save on interest costs at a total price of $789,015. SmartWatt has agreed to cover $40,000 in incentives.
• Heard from Effingham County Clerk and Chief Election Authority Kerry Hirtzel that March 17 is Primary Election Day. He said early voting begins Feb. 6.
• Approved the appointment of Pat Mear to the county Mental Health 708 Board.
• Approved a funding request of $15,000 from the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging senior services.
• Approved the creation of a county department for the Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team.
• Approved an agreement with Moccasin Township to pay half to replace a box culvert on 400th Street, located three miles north of Altamont and a subdivision plat of Hankins Minor Subdivision, located three miles southeast of Altamont.
