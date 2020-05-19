EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board Monday approved three grant applications from Effingham County businesses trying to keep their operations running.
The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program provides up 60 days of working capital for up to a maximum of $25,000 for businesses that have up to 50 employees. The money for the $20 million program comes from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to partner local government with local businesses through the Illinois DCEO.
The applications need to be approved by the county board and IDCEO, which can reject or adjust the amount requested.
The businesses — Spectrum Screen Graphics Inc., Goebel Equipment Inc. and Country Haven Event Center Inc. — spoke during a public hearing prior to the board meeting Monday.
“I hope this works out for me,” Spectrum Screen Graphics Inc. owner Ashley Brummer said. “I am very worried about what people will say about our business if we get the grant.”
Brummer was concerned about her status on social media if she decided to accept the grant. She said her business has suffered a significant loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being required to be closed. She said she lost a significant contract due to the cancellation of sports activities in the Effingham area this summer.
“The purpose of the grant is to help offset some of the economic damage to private enterprise,” County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said. “There are people out there — for whatever reason — they don’t understand the entire purpose and think you are just trying to get a freebie.”
Niemann told Brummer people don’t realize the loss businesses are having and the impact the losses have on the community as a whole.
“I think this is a wonderful thing. I really do,” Brummer said. “I am so pleased we are having the opportunity to speak about it.”
“I am very thankful for having this discussion and possibly helping us out,” Brummer said. “I don’t know how to thank you and hopefully it works out.”
Country Haven Event Center owner Eric Pike told the hearing panel people really don’t understand the burden COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order has created for businesses.
“They don’t understand what we are going through as owners,” Pike said. “I think a lot of people think the money is coming from the governor and it’s not.”
“Right now we are down 85 percent in sales,” Pike said. “We’ve got weddings booked through 2022 already, but we are still waiting to see what’s going to book the rest of this year.”
“We’ve got 25 weddings to hold at some point this year,” Pike said.
The Effingham County Board approved the applications during its regular meeting following the hearing. County board member David Campbell emphasized during the meeting just because the full board approved a local grant application it does not automatically guarantee IDCEO will approve the full amount of the grant. DCEO also has the opportunity to turn down the grant.
“The whole goal of this thing is to keep businesses running,” Campbell said.
Campbell said there may still be money available for more businesses to apply for the grant.
In other action, the board:
- Unanimously committed funds from Rebuild Illinois Economic Development for the improvement of approximately 1,000 feet of Airport Road, which is a county road.
- Approved an addendum resolution to the Lake Sara bridge deck replacement project on Moccasin Road over Shumway Cove.
- Approved an addition of four lots to a plat southwest of Altamont in Campground Subdivision.
- Approved the appointment of Paul Niemerg to the Dieterich Fire Protection District effective May 20–May, 23, 2023, and Henry Verdeyen and Jim Ping to the Board of Review from June 1-May 30, 2022.
- Approved a six-month extension to the circuit clerk to file the annual circuit clerk audit without committee recommendation.
- Declared the repair on the Effingham County Government Center air conditioning compressor an emergency, and approved a purchase of an air conditioning compressor from Sycamore Engineering for the amount of $27,882. There was only one other bid from KCH Mechanical Inc. for $29,400.
