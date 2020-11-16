County board approves GIS aerial flights for 2021

EFFINGHAM — Effingham County has agreed to spend an additional $12,000 for high-resolution aerial mapping as part of its geographical information system.
GIS Manager Jill Zerrusen reminded the county board that it agreed in 2018 to a six-year, two-flight contract.
“We would be able to fly our second flight anytime we chose between the six years,” Zerrusen said.
She said the company conducting the flights, Pictometry of Rochester, New York, offered the county a new option featuring high-resolution images for an additional $12,000.
“What would that show that you’re not going to see now?” asked board member John Perry.
Zerrusen said it would provide a crisper image than the first aerial flight in 2018 that was an orthophotographic image only showing the top of structures from straight above without an angle view.
Board member Rob Arnold asked if the higher resolution would assist the work of Supervisor of Assessments Pamela Braun.
“For anything outside of the municipality, it will assist us considerably to see things that have changed outside,” Braun said.
Braun said the new photographic process includes oblique imagery that can be examined at angles for a more detailed view of a property, including structures and any additions that may have been made since the last assessment.
“That way we can turn the images and actually see new construction and things that have changed,” Braun said. “It would assist us to pick up things we would not have found otherwise.”
“It would allow us to pick up revenue that we would not have been able to pick up otherwise,” she added.
Braun reminded the board the $12,000 would come from recording funds, rather than money collected through property tax.
“GIS is actually funded by recording documents,” Braun said.
“If we can get them a tool that will actually help the assessing process, maybe cut down on some of that drive time and other things you have to do, it would only be a plus,” Arnold said.
“And again help us find things we’ve been missing because of the lack of ability to see new construction we normally can’t see,” Braun added.
Zerrusen said since they are amending the current contract they will be able to add another optional second flight within the next six years.
“We would not be required to fly the second flight,” Zerrusen said.
Braun reminded the board oblique imagery could be used by law enforcement agencies and municipalities in the county in addition to the supervisor of assessments office.
COVID-19 update
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann told the board that from Nov. 11 through 16 there were 14 deaths in the county, eight of them COVID-19 related because they tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Effingham County Coroner’s office.
“I can’t stress how important it is to wear your mask if you’re able to, and avoid social gatherings,” Niemann said.
“If the health department calls you, cooperate, as they are working to keep us all safe,” he added. “A number of people have refused to cooperate. It’s incredibly frustrating and putting a number of people at risk.”
Other matters
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the appointment of Leonard Waldhoff from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023, to the Housing Authority.
• Approved a new floor usage plan for the fourth floor of the Effingham County Office Building. The Effingham County Coroner’s office will move from the fourth floor to the third floor. The former coroner’s office on the fourth floor will be used by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a resolution to adopt the Effingham County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Plan.
• Approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale, purchase or use of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, vaping products by persons under the age of 21 in Effingham County.
• Approved an ordinance amending a salary schedule for fiscal year 2019-20 of Effingham County Probation Chief Managing Officer.
• Approved an ordinance establishing a salary schedule for non-union employees for FY 2021.
• Approved the sale of an Effingham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle to Cumberland County. The K-9 vehicle was used by Effingham County Deputy and K-9 Handler Sgt. Robert L. Rich before his retirement in July.
• Approved reimbursement of Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance premium credit refunded to Effingham County employees for portion paid by employee.
• Approved a motion to support the Central and Industrial TIF area.
• Tabled an amendment to the animal control ordinance until next month.
A special Effingham County Board meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m.
