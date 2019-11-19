EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board on Monday approved an agreement with energy solutions company SmartWatt for a energy efficient HVAC system to be installed in the county building.
Board Chairman Jim Niemann noted that the resolution approving the agreement does not mean the board signed a contract with SmartWatt. The agreement gives the county and SmartWatt the go-ahead to begin finalizing documents, including a contract.
The board mulled four scenarios and selected one that would allow them to make upgrades to the HVAC system in the future. SmartWatt Representative Orry Cummings said a new system would reduce the number of units from the existing 17 and also create more air terminals, allowing for better temperature control throughout the county building and the jail on its first floor.
"(If) we get them all replaced — the guts and the exterior— and also decrease the number of units so for the future, if this building is something that's going to be here for a while, let's think about the future maintenance of not just replacing 17 motors ... let's just get it down to 10, Cummings said.
"The other big piece of that that I think is very important, and I know you guys do as well, is just the comfort. I know that you guys (the board) spend a lot of time in this building. The occupants that work inside of this building spend a ton of time in here. I know there's a lot of issues with heating and cooling in different areas."
With this selected scenario, Cummings said 30 air terminals would heat and cool different zones, and these terminals would be controlled by one base system on a computer. He added that the computer monitoring will allow maintenance workers to better detect issues with the HVAC system, and it will aid in optimizing air throughout the building, thus making it more energy efficient.
Cummings said installation of the energy-efficient system would take less than six months, and SmartWatt would be able to work around the closed county building elevator maintenance in April and May. He said after SmartWatt receives final approval from the board to begin, work on the system will start immediately.
Niemann said the system would be paid for with recouped savings from the utilities.
Meanwhile, the board passed a resolution in support of the Illinois oil and gas industry.
The resolution first went through the Legislative and Personnel Committee of the Whole then was approved in the board's consent agenda. The resolution states that the board has "determined that is in the county's and its constituents' best interest" to support the industry.
The board said in the resolution that it supports the industry because it provides revenue for Effingham County through sales and real estate taxes, employment for citizens in the county and encourages patronage of businesses. The resolution asserts that the county supports and encourages the oil and gas industry's development and growth.
Board member John Perry was not present. The board will hold a special meeting Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. to close out the 2019 fiscal year and review the elevator maintenance contract and Effingham County Dive Rescue Team agreement.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved an amendment to a revolving loan agreement with Two Guys Pallets, LLC. The revision allows the company owner up to a 10-year payback to the county.
• Approved the appointment of Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko to the Public Safety committee and amended David Budde's appointment from Public Safety member to Community-at-Large member.
• Approved County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel's request to use the county building first floor conference and classrooms for early voting for the March 2020 primary election. Hirtzel told the board that filing for the primary begins Monday, Nov. 25.
