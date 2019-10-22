EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has approved an agreement with the City of Effingham to aid financially in modernizing the elevator in the county building, after rejecting a previous offer from the city.
The city agreed earlier this month to reimburse up to $50,000 to the county for expense incurred in the elevator rehabilitation project. The funds will come from the Central Area Tax Increment Finance District in which the county building is located.
Economic Director Todd Hull said at the Oct. 1 city council meeting that the agreement between the city and county is the first of its kind in 10 years. On Tuesday, Hull said this, however, is not the first time the city has helped another governing body.
"The city has entered into TIF intergovernmental agreements with the various taxing bodies, which are part of the TIF program, over the years. This was a way to assist a fellow governing entity with a project," Hull said.
At Monday's meeting, County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said the city agreed to work with the county and extend past the city's fiscal year, if need be, to cover the $50,000. Niemann said the elevator upgrade will replace much of the inner workings of the elevator but will not replace the car itself or the newly repaired lift mechanism.
In the July Tax and Finance Committee meeting, Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns, who oversaw the repair project, told the committee the elevator runs on relays, which can often be hard to locate should the elevator break down because of them. Kuhns recommended upgrading the elevator to a digital or solid-state system.
Kuhns also recommended in July that the doors and controls be upgraded. He noted the elevator does not currently pose a safety risk.
At that same July committee meeting, Committee Vice Chairman Jeff Simpson said Kuhn's $70,000 to $80,000 estimate for the cost of the upgrades was not in the board's budget for this fiscal year.
The city had previously tendered an offer to the county in January when the elevator was being repaired. This offer during former Mayor Jeff Bloemker's administration also proposed using TIF funds, but those funds would have helped cover only the repairs.
Niemann said on Tuesday the difference in the two offers, aside from what cost they would cover, is that this offer did not come with any stipulations.
"The difference this time is the city's offer of TIF funds had no quid pro quo requirements of the county not relative to the elevator upgrades," Niemann said.
Among the stipulations was providing access to the sidewalk on the south side of the Effingham County Museum. This was in order to rework it to accommodate eight additional parking spaces by making the parking spots angled and to enhance handicap access. The county board had previously said the veterans, first responder and police memorial groups and the county museum members had expressed concerns over how the sidewalk change would affect the memorials and museum lawn.
The plan has since been quashed by the city.
With the resolution authorizing the agreement approved, the board on Monday then opened bids for the modernization project. Before discussion started on opening the bids, board member Rob Arnold expressed his gratitude to the city for their financial assistance.
"I wanted to add a big thank you to the city of Effingham for doing this for us. We really appreciate it," Arnold said.
Meanwhile, the board voted to open the bidding for the elevator upgrades. Kuhns said the upgrades would take an estimated four weeks to complete.
Kuhns said if the bid for the upgrades is awarded by Jan. 1, 2020, installation of the new elevator additions could be completed by the end of April if the parts came in on time.
"If we got started on this now, and we ask for the bids to be back in our hands by mid-December, we award the first of January, and there's about a 12-week turnaround for the equipment to be manufactured, we could start installation by the first of April (2020)," Kuhns said.
The board voted to give the bid winner until May 30, 2020, to complete the project.
In other matters, the board:
- Recognized Joyce Roedl on her retirement after 26 years with the Effingham County Health Department.
- Authorized a payment of $76,784.39 out of the capital improvement, repair or replacement fund to GFI Digital for the purchase of new copiers for the county buildings.
- Approved the following appointments: Samuel B. Jansen, Joe C. Niemerg and John L. Probst to the Island Grove Drainage District; Dennis Niemerg and Kevin Miller to the South Island Creek Drainage District; and Greg Elmore, Troy Traub and Larry Probst to the Lucas Drainage District.
- Heard from board member Heather Mumma that the city of Effingham agreed to bid out the 540-square-foot expansion project for the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control building. Mumma said Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary founder Jim Beam will cover the cost difference in the city's budgeted $86,000 for the project and the estimated cost of $100,672. Mumma said an HVAC system was covered by an anonymous donor.
