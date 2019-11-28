EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board recently approved a budget for fiscal year 2020, as well as tax levy. The fiscal year begins Dec. 1.
The budget totals $16.03 in the black. Board member and Tax and Finance Committee Chairman Rob Arnold said the profitable total comes from budgeted expenditures totaling $10,009,604 and a proposed revenue of $10,009,620.
The tax levy is 4.99 percent higher than taxes extended to the county last year. Because that is less than 5 percent, a public hearing does not need to be held. Board member Jeff Simpson was the only one to vote against both the levy and the budget, saying neither aids taxpayers.
“I thought the budget was better when we give taxpayers a little relief. We chose not to do that and take that to the full 4.99 (percent), so when it comes, I will vote ‘no,’” Simpson said.
In other matters, the board heard from Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Kuhns on the status of the county building elevator maintenance contract. Kuhns said the current maintenance contract is with elevator company Kone.
The county is seeking a one-year maintenance contract for the elevator. Kuhns said communications to the company regarding the contract had continuously gone unanswered, so he sent a 90-day notice stating the county is going to bid out the contract.
“I would send messages, and I wouldn’t get a reply. It did make me a little bit nervous,” Kuhns said.
There is another elevator company interested in contracting the maintenance, Kuhns added.
“I fully expect to get a one-year contract off of Kone, and I have Otis Elevator who is interested in doing an upgrade and our contract and a representative from Otis said they would be more than happy to give us a one-year contract. I think by March 1, you’ll have more than one one-year contract to look at and choose the one that’s best for us,” Kuhns said.
The current maintenance agreement with Kone expires March 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, the board discussed creating an Effingham County Dive Rescue Department. Creating the department would allow the dive rescue members to be covered by the county’s insurance while on duty.
The agreement to create the department was moved to the full board for its December meeting by the Public Safety Committee just before the special board meeting.
Board member Heather Mumma was not present at the special board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.