EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board approved a recommendation from the Effingham County Republican Central Committee to fill an open seat on the board that’s been vacant since the resignation of Jeremy Kyle, who stepped down after announcing he would be moving outside of his district, District C.
During a special meeting Monday, the board unanimously appointed Tim Ellis to the seat.
Ellis said he jumped at the opportunity to join the board because he and his wife, Jamie Stang-Ellis, are always trying to get involved in the community.
“Jamie and I love our community,” Ellis said. “We kind of hold it upon ourselves to be a part for our community in any way possible, so we’re big advocates of Effingham.
“When I got word that this seat was going to be available, I talked to Jamie, we prayed about, we talked about, and I said, ‘You know what? This is another great way to get involved in the community,’ and I threw my hat in the ring and here I am.”
Ellis works with Heartland Dental in Effingham, where he manages a team of roughly 15 employees.
Although he doesn’t have any governmental background, Ellis has been active in the community since he moved to Effingham County approximately 12 years ago and is eager to continue doing so.
“This is my first step into public service,” Ellis said. “I want to make sure the citizens of Effingham County are represented correctly.”
Ellis will be sworn in during the board’s next regular meeting Monday, May 15.
Before the board concluded its special meeting Monday, Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit commented on Ellis’ appointment.
“I’m excited that Tim put his name in the hat and is interested in serving Effingham County,” Douthit said. “I think he’ll replace Jeremy nicely and do a good job. I look forward to working with him.”
Meanwhile, the board voted to appoint Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel as vice chair of the Effingham County Legislative Committee, replacing Kyle.
Additionally, the board voted to appoint Ellis to the county’s road and bridge committee, buildings and grounds committee and health and insurance committee as a replacement for Kyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.