Members of the county board on Thursday appointed Paul Kuhns to take over as Effingham County Sheriff, based upon the recommendation of the Effingham County Republican Central Committee (ECRCC).
The appointment is because Sheriff David Mahon will retire on June 1. Mahon is leaving before his second term ends in December 2022. An election for the post will be held in 2022.
Paul Kuhns currently serves as Mahon’s chief deputy.
Effingham County Board Member Rob Arnold presented the recommendation of Kuhns on behalf of the ECRCC.
Arnold said there were two applications accepted by the ECRCC from interested Effingham County Republicans wanting to fill the sheriff’s position. He said both applicants were qualified to serve in the position. A committee was established and vetted the candidates before a final decision was made, according to Arnold.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said he had also received letters of recommendation from elected officials in the county about Kuhns.
Board members voted unanimously to appoint Kuhns.
“My dad has been gone for some 20 years and he told me years ago don’t get involved with politics,” Kuhns said to the board. “People you don’t even know will say bad things about you and unfortunately I found out that was true and that is the part that’s hard for me.”
“I want to thank you for your trust,” Kuhns said. “We have some good people at the sheriff’s office and we have a good team lined up. I want to thank you for the vote of confidence you have placed in me.”
Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel will swear in Kuhns at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Effingham County Office Building, according to Mahon.
“Leaving with Paul behind me no one is going to know the difference. I don’t feel like I’m abandoning the ship,” Mahon said.
Kuhns said he is looking forward to serving the residents of Effingham County as Effingham County Sheriff. He said he started his law enforcement career 36 years ago in Effingham County for a multi-community police department for the Villages of Edgewood, Mason and Watson. Kuhns joined the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department in 1994, starting as a patrolman.
“I’ve been a patrolman, corporal, K-9 handler, sergeant, commander of the tactical team and chief deputy for the last six and a half years under Sheriff Mahon,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said he has a lot of respect for the current sheriff.
“He has been an excellent Sheriff and he has worked really hard while he’s been here,” Kuhns said. “The reason he has been so successful is that he genuinely likes people. He likes people and I think it shows. I think people sense that.”
He said he is a little apprehensive about his new position.
“There are over 70 people working for the sheriff’s office,” Kuhns said.
He said a few of the duties some people may not realize are under the sheriff’s leadership is a 60 bed jail, court security and all civil process.
“People really don’t realize all the different aspects the sheriff is responsible for, but thank goodness we have a good staff,” Kuhns said.
He said while working as chief deputy he and the sheriff have tried to hire the best people they can find.
“Not political favors, but the best people we can get and those dividends are starting to pay off now,” Kuhns said. “What is going to make my job easier is having a good administrative staff.”
Kuhns said he has tapped Lt. Larry Finfrock to be his chief deputy when he becomes sheriff Tuesday afternoon. He said he would like to make other promotions in the future.
