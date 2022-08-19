The Effingham County Board has approved the appointment of current Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales as the county’s interim state’s attorney.
Scale’s appointment comes after Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler announced he will leave his position Aug. 22, after 10 years of service, to become Resident Circuit Court Judge of Effingham County in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
Kibler was appointed to the judgeship by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill a vacancy left by Judge Kimberly G. Koester until the next election in which Kibler will be running for the same position.
Kibler explained to the board that regardless of who the county chooses to appoint as state’s attorney, it will take some time before that person would be ready to take over the position. This is primarily due to the fact that the new state’s attorney would have to first take time to wind down their practice before beginning a new one.
In the meantime, Scales hopes to “keep the wheels on the ship” at the state’s attorney office.
Scales has worked at the Effingham County State’s Attorney Office since February of 2019, but he has been working as a prosecutor for nearly two decades.
“Basically, I’ve been prosecuting since 2003,” Scales said.
Scales received his law degree from the University of Illinois and has been practicing law since. Previously, Scales worked as an assistant state’s attorney in other Illinois counties, including Coles County. He also spent a year in private practice from 2002-03 before becoming an assistant state’s attorney.
Scales said he does not plan to run for state’s attorney, an elected position. He hopes to simply “keep things quiet” at the office until the county appoints or elects a new one.
