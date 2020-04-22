EFFINGHAM — In an effort to further prepare Effingham County for COVID-19, officials amended the county’s ambulance ordinance this week to make it easier to utilize another ambulance service if needed.
The Effingham County Board removed the need for a letter of authorization before an alternate ambulance service can be used only in extreme situations. Abbott EMS currently has a contract with Effingham County to provide ambulance services.
“This came from our attorneys to cover us for the COVID-19 event,” said Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann.
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler told board members from a remote location during the meeting that he approved the amendments to the ordinances before they came before the board.
Niemann explained the amendment would allow another ambulance service to cover Effingham County in case all ambulances were tied up due to an emergency, or if a situation arises in which multiple ambulance crew members contract COVID-19 or another illness and the ambulance service could not operate.
He said currently when someone calls 911 an Abbott ambulance is dispatched. When Abbott EMS gets to status zero, the Abbott EMS dispatcher calls Jasper County Ambulance Service for mutual aid to respond to Abbott’s calls when their ambulances are not available.
“If it gets to the point where Jasper is unable to respond, then our dispatchers will make those calls,” Niemann said. “We’re going to get the closest ambulance there is quick as we can. We will always be trying to get the best service we can get.”
He told the board by making the amendments to the ordinances another ambulance service can come into the county and provide services only in a situation when no other ambulances (Abbott EMS and Jasper County Ambulance Service) are available and not worry about being in violation of the current ordinance.
In other business this week, the board approved a Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant without committee recommendation. Qualified businesses would be able to apply for a grant during the COVID-19 crisis. Lloyd Foster was the only board member objecting to the grant program.
The grant would have to be applied for through the county rather than the state or federal government, and a business would be eligible, if approved, to receive up to $25,000.
“If the business does not keep the terms of the grant, then we become liable,” Neimann said.
“There are a lot of prequalifications. The bottom line is you have to be in business for at least three years and have to be an actual owner,” board member David Campbell said. “They can apply up to $25,000 but that doesn’t guarantee their going to be granted $25,000.”
“They have to have one full-time employee besides the owner. They can’t have over 50 employees or can’t be a franchise,” Campbell said. “Also, we have to hold a public hearing for each individual business that applies and that’s a cost the county is going to have to take.”
Campbell said once the board approves a grant application it is passed on to the state. The state will decide what amount the business will get or not to approve the grant. He added there are quite a few guidelines.
“If they go out of business or don’t follow the guidelines, then it comes back on the county,” Campbell said.
“If they can show a need for it, the grant would come to us (Effingham County Board) and we would approve it,” Campbell said.
The Economic Development Committee would be tasked with vetting applications from businesses and make grant recommendations for the board to approve.
In other action, the board imposed a 5 percent tax on bed and breakfast operators and Airbnb rentals in Effingham County. The action is an amendment to an ordinance that already imposes a 5 percent tax upon businesses that rent, lease or let rooms in a hotel or motel in the county.
“This would include the Lake Sara area because they are an unincorporated area,” Niemann said.
Also this week, board members approved a resolution that would extend the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration. The resolution extends the declaration, which expired April 20, to May 18.
The board also approved repair of Lake Sara Shumway Cove bridge on Moccasin Creek Road. The project is expected to take four to six weeks to complete with construction to start in mid-August. Traffic over the bridge will be totally shut down and redirected from west of Moccasin Creek Road at County Road 800 East to County Road 1700 East to Route 32/33. The detour route is approximately 1.5 miles.
In a Road and Bridge Committee meeting last week, committee members said shutting down one lane at a time would be more expensive and that Summit Township will maintain the detour approved by Summit Township Highway Commissioner.
The board also approved an official cooperation agreement supporting the City of Effingham’s application for a Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development Grant funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The City of Effingham is seeking funding from the grant for Effingham County Memorial Airport road improvements. Effingham is seeking funding though the Truck Access Route Program, an Illinois Department of Transportation road upgrade program, to accommodate trucks up to 80,000 pounds. The application was made due to a land purchase along airport road by Hetzels Overland Transport Inc. The city is also trying to secure funding for the airport road project from the Illinois Economic Development IDOT program.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a donation of $1,000 to Edgewoodfest if the event isn’t canceled.
• Approved a line item for Public Information Officer Herb Meeker’s salary of $15 an hour. Meeker is temporarily working in the PIO position part time.
• Approved a Geographic Information System intergovernmental agreement between Effingham County and the City of Effingham for three years.
• Approved a Geographic Information System intergovernmental agreement between Effingham County and City of Altamont.
• Appointed Robert Hoene trustee of Sigel Fire Protection District from May 2020 through May of 2023 with committee recommendation.
• Appointed Jonathon Horn trustee of Teutopolis Fire Protection District from May 2020 to May 2023 with committee recommendation.
• Appointed D. Alan Davis trustee of Watson Protection District from May 2020 to May 2023 with committee recommendation.
• Appointed Dan Roedl trustee of Altamont Fire Protection District from May 2020 to May 2023 without committee recommendation.
• Appointed Steve Miller Trustee of Housing Authority without committee recommendation.
• Approved a resolution abating the FY2020 fee for the Geographic Information System intergovernmental agreement with the City of Altamont and City of Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.