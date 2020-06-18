County board accepts bid for Lake Sara bridge

The Effingham County board this week awarded a $362,188 contract to DePew and Owen Builders, Inc. of Centralia for the Lake Sara bridge project over Shumway Cove on Moccasin Road.
Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester received three bids for the project, and DePew and Owen Builders' was the lowest. Koester said the other two bids were $375,000 and $475,000.
After evaluating the bids, Koester recommended the board accept the lowest one.
Koester said the bridge construction is expected to start between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15.
“We put it on a tight schedule. We are closing the bridge,” Koester said. “And we are limiting it to 20 working days to give the contractor incentive to get it finished.”
He said there would be a marked detour from west of Moccasin Road at County Road 800 East to County Road 1700 East to Route 32/33. The detour route is approximately 1.5 miles.
Koester said Summit Township takes care of the roads along the detour route and the county has an agreement with the township to repair the road. He said they plan to do some patching and chip-oiling before the detour is put in place.
“We will be keeping an eye on any damages to Summit Township roads due to the detour,” Koester said.
Koester said Effingham County is allotted federal bridge money every year.
He said federal bridge dollars will be used for 80% of the estimated cost of $362,188. The county will pay 20%, or approximately $73,000.
“We are earmarking a portion of those federal bridge dollars for this project,” Koester said.
In other matters:
Sheriff Dave Mahon presented a Life Saving Award to Deputy Sheriff Douglas A. Bierman. The award was in recognition of his significant actions on March 23 when Bierman delivered medical intervention techniques on an unresponsive person, who made a full recovery.
The board appointed Tony Siemer as airport commissioner, Janelle Eck to the housing authority and Dr. Christopher Balda, Dr Michael Williamson and Dan Niemerg to the board of health. All appointments start July 1, 2020 and end June 30, 2023.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Kuhns reported to the board the elevator being repaired at the Effingham County office building should be finished within the next two weeks.
The board approved a donation of $1,500 for the Lake Sara fourth of July fireworks display out of the hotel/motel fund. John Richards told the board the Lake Sara fireworks would be Friday, July 3 at dusk, with a rain date of Saturday, July 11.
The board also:
• Proclaimed the month of June “Revive Our Economy Month.”
• Amended the ordinance authorizing bylaws of the Effingham County Board quorum for county board and committees of the whole.
• Approved a resolution for the distribution of personal property tax replacement.
• Approved a donation of $1,000 for the Dieterich fireworks out of the hotel/motel fund.
• Agreed to abate the collection of airport fuel surcharge through Nov. 30, 2020.
• Approved a Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program request by Promark Advertising of Altamont. The request will be sent to DCEO for approval.
• Approved a county resolution of support for the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program without a committee recommendation.
