EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board this week agreed to a "vertical expansion" of Landfill 33 that would increase its capacity, but not its footprint. It'll fill the gap until the adjacent Effingham Crossroads Landfill is operational, officials said.
Attorney Jennifer Martin, who represents the board on landfill matters, told members the request was simply to modify the final cover contour of the landfill.
Martin made it clear that the surface area of the landfill would remain the same with no expansion.
“It’s just a vertical expansion of the landfill boundaries,” Martin said. “It’s just making the landfill higher.”
In March of 2021, the board approved the Effingham Crossroads Landfill, which will be located adjacent to Landfill 33. She said the new application would allow Landfill 33 extra capacity until Effingham Crossroads Landfill opens.
“The County Board has to make a finding as to whether or not the applicant has demonstrated each one of these siting criteria,” she said.
Martin walked the board through the nine siting criteria outlined previously by Hearing Officer Phillip Leutekhan.
She said without the vertical expansion Landfill 33 would no longer be able to take waste after next year. Martin said even with the vertical expansion Landfill 33 would still be under the maximum height limits covered by its Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permit.
“The proposed vertical expansion extends the operating life of the landfill until mid 2027 and it is anticipated the new landfill (Effingham Crossroads Landfill) should be permitted and operational by that time,” said Martin.
The board approved separately all nine siting criteria and approved an additional siting criteria about the operations of the current landfill.
All board members voted in favor of approving the proposal. The application now advances to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
In another matter, the board issued a proclamation honoring volunteers of the Effingham County Medical Reserve Corps (ECMRC). Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp, representing the Effingham County Health Department, accompanied the ECMRC volunteers.
The proclamation recognized the medical and non-medical volunteers of the ECMRC and their assistance and current assistance to the Effingham County Health Department during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most volunteers joined during COVID because they wanted to assist the pandemic response,” the proclamation read. “They assisted the health department by returning calls, appointment making, paperwork, screening, immunizations, education and medical response. The volunteers stood in the heat, cold and rain and worked alongside health department employees.”
“There is no way we could have done it without the volunteers," Feldkamp said. "On a daily basis, we had anywhere from five to 10 volunteers who showed up to help us. They didn’t get paid. They put up with the same good attitude and bad attitude that we did and they didn’t have to be there. We really, really appreciate them.”
“The times I went there it was a well-oiled machine and you guys did great,” said Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.
The board also approved several public transportation agenda items required to apply for a Consolidated Vehicle Procurement (CVP) grant.
The board also unanimously approved a request for proposal (RFP) to remove and replace the gazebo on the Effingham County Museum lawn. The RFP would also include a patio.
“This is something we planned to send out to engineering to know exactly how much it’s going to cost,” Niemann said.
Niemann said the gazebo would have 18-foot walls and will be close to the same size. However, the new gazebo would be a pentagon rather than the current hexagon design.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the appointment of L. Brian Lustig to the Altamont Fire Protection District for a term starting May 2, 2022, through May of 2025.
• Approved the appointment of Steven L. Rudophi to the Watson Fire Protection District for a term starting May 2, 2022, through May 2025.
• Approved the appointment of Bill Passalacqua, Democratic representative; Tom Freeman, Republican representative; and the Rev. William Weaver, Independent representative, to the Effingham County Ethics Commission. The terms of each appointment will be determined at a later date. One appointee will serve a one-year term and two appointees will serve two-year terms.
• Approved a RFP (request for proposal) for roof repair/replacement on the Effingham County building with recommendation of the Effingham County Building and Grounds Committee.
• Approved a donation to the Mill Road Threshermans Association in the amount of $5,000 from the hotel/motel fund.
• Approved a donation to EC-JOBS in the amount of $5,000 from the Effingham County Economic Development fund.
• Approved an amendment to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy and Court Security Personnel Capacity ordinance that allows for the hire of one deputy to replace the current process server.
• Approved a resolution declaring Law Day on Thursday, May 5, in Effingham County on behalf of the Effingham Elks Lodge 1016.
