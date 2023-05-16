EFFINGHAM — Effingham County has reaffirmed its support for the future of the TREC Trail, approving a combined $30,000 for repairing and maintaining the trails.
During the Effingham County Board’s regular meeting Monday, members voted to earmark $20,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds and allocate $10,000 in county hotel-motel funds annually to cover the costs of TREC Trail repairs and maintenance.
Effingham County Board member Chris Keller abstained from voting on the annual $10,000 allocation due to conflict of interest. All board members were present Monday.
During a Tax and Finance Committee meeting Thursday, May 11, committee members discussed the need to improve TREC Trail with Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester. Koester said he’s been monitoring the trail for years and has seen conditions grow increasingly worse.
“It’s starting to really concern me,” he said during the committee meeting.
During the same meeting Thursday, Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit also said the trail has become difficult to traverse in certain areas due to years of water runoff over the trail’s surface.
“It’s making it where you almost have to get off a bike to go over it,” he said Thursday.
Douthit said the county used to contribute roughly $2,500 to fund maintenance of the trails.
“We actually have signed an agreement with the park district as well to assist the park district in anything that costs over $1,250,” Douthit said, referring to the Effingham Park District.
Douthit also said while the park district picks up trash along the trails and mows the grass there, the county will need to contribute some funding for larger maintenance projects.
“I believe that needs to be done because we’re going to continue seeing maintenance issues, and the only recourse we have is to close the trail if we can’t afford to repair them,” Douthit said during the committee meeting Thursday. “That’s a black eye for everybody.”
Koester explained that due to flooding, water runoffs have been slowly wearing away at the trail and timber supports in the ground under the bridges.
“There are some short-term and long-term needs,” Koester said Thursday. “Something needs to be addressed this year, in my opinion, before it undermines some of those structure posts anymore and that structure starts acting a little squirrely on us,” he said regarding one of the wooden structures he examined on one of the trails recently.
Douthit said the county could apply for grants to help cover the costs of larger repairs.
During the board’s regular meeting Monday, members honored Larry Finfrock for his retirement as chief deputy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and his “31-year commitment and dedication to the people of Effingham County.” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns thanked Finfrock for his service.
“I’m gonna miss you, Larry, but best of luck,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns also took a moment during the meeting to announce Lieutenant Travis Buhnerkempe’s promotion to Chief Deputy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
In other business, the board approved the allocation of $34,280 in county ARPA funding for a replacement A/C compressor unit for the Effingham County Office Building. The board voted to earmark all remaining county ARPA funds for county infrastructure projects. The county currently has $34,473.03 in ARPA funds remaining.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved a 400% budget increase for the Township Bridge Program, marking the first time the board has increased the budget for the program in 43 years.
- Approved $17,614 in county ARPA funds for the purchase of two Chevrolet Malibus, one of which will go toward the county’s fleet while the other will be used by the Effingham County Probation Department.
- Approved $2,500 in county hotel-motel funds for the annual Lake Sara Fireworks.
- Appointed Jim Niemann as an airport assistant.
- Appointed Dr. Tina Rozene, Vickie Bushur and Karen Hille, in replacement of Marge Lancaster, to the Effingham County Board of Health to serve terms from May 15, 2023, to July 1, 2025.
- Appointed Charles Braasch to the Effingham County Board of Review to serve a term from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025.
- Appointed Dr. Nanci Huels as Effingham County Veterinarian to serve a term from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025.
- Appointed Eric L. Webb to the Watson Fire Protection District, as a replacement for Donnye Davis, to serve a term from May 15, 2023, to May 6, 2024.
- Appointed Dan Roedl to the Altamont Fire Protection District to serve a term from May 15, 2023, to April 30, 2026.
- Appointed Jeremy Kyle to serve on the Effingham County Ethics Commission from May 15, 2023, to April 30, 2025.
- Appointed Jonathan Horn to the Teutopolis Fire Protection District from May 15, 2023, to April 30, 2026.
- Approved an amended vehicle lease agreement with CSS without committee recommendation.
- Approved the use of the old county courthouse courtyard for the Volkswagen Welcomefest Downtown Party Friday, June 16.
- Approved the county’s annual agreement with University of Illinois Extension.
- Approved a joint funding agreement for construction work for the resurfacing of Moccasin Road.
