EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board on Tuesday reduced the size of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee and made various appointments.
The board appointed Debra Murbarger to serve on the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee, and appointed board member Doug McCain to take over for former board member Joe Thoele on the agricultural area committee.
Additionally, board Vice Chairman Dave Campbell and board member Sandra Gillet were both appointed as deputy liquor commissioners for Effingham County.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to reduce the size of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee from nine to seven members.
Board President Josh Douthit suggested the change during the legislative committee’s meeting last week, and fellow committee members agreed after emphasizing the need for a variety of relevant perspectives on the committee.
During the committee meeting, Douthit recommended reducing the size due to the “hardship of finding individuals to serve on that board,” which currently has two open spots.
He also said the committee should be able to provide the necessary oversight with just seven members.
During the previous tax and finance meeting, board member Norbert Soltwedel suggested the board consider a criteria for nonboard members of the committee to ensure all relevant perspectives are heard. He also suggested having a law enforcement representative on the committee.
“What different perspectives do we need on that board?” Soltwedel asked.
Board member Jeremy Kyle agreed.
“I’m fine with reducing it. I do think that we need to make sure that we get a broad range on that board,” Kyle said.
Also during the board’s meeting Tuesday, a request from the Effingham City and County Special Response Team for $40,600 was removed from the consent agenda and referred back to the Tax and Finance Committee for further review after Soltwedel expressed concerns regarding specific spending plans and “accountability for equipment.”
“I would move that we refer this back to the Tax and Finance committee to further discuss and maybe have more precise instruction on how this will be carried out,” Soltwedel said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Gillet and Kyle both abstained from voting on the motion to refer the matter to the Tax and Finance Committee. The motion passed, with Campbell being the only member to vote against it. He believed the request had been explained enough. Board member Elizabeth Huston was absent Tuesday.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved $15,000 in funding for Senior Services of Effingham County.
• Approved a motion declaring their support for Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns’ plans to move forward with an agreement with Enterprise to supply vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
• Approved Jim Niemann for the position of hazardous material emergency preparedness planner.
• Approved a resolution for ARPA oversight with amendment.
• Approved a job notice for the Effingham County Public Transportation Program Compliance Oversight Monitor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.