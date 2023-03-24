The Effingham County Board approved a number of ARPA (American Rescuer Plan Act) funding requests this week.
During their regular meeting Monday, the board approved an ARPA funding earmark request for $75,000 to pave the parking lot at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
Members of the Effingham County Fair Board told the board during its most recent tax and finance meeting that having a paved parking lot would make it easier for them to host large events and activities, particularly the carnival that regularly takes place there.
Th board also approved funding for improvements to significantly improve the county boardroom’s audio-visual system to improve the overall sound quality during meetings and make it possible for the board to be more transparent.
The board’s plan for the new system include two monitors, a mounted camera, and new microphones.
Additionally, board members earmarked $10,000 in ARPA funds for the updating and improvement of the county’s website but they have yet to agree on a particular provider.
The board also approved the allocation of $84,263.04 to the Effingham County Child Research Committee for its Child Care Stabilization Grant program which incentivizes child care providers to continue providing their services to children in the area.
Board members then voted to reduce the amount of ARPA funds earmarked for the child research committee’s grant program from $100,000 to $84,263.04.
The county will retain the remaining earmarked ARPA funds initially set aside for the grant program by the previous county board.
Also during the meeting, the board approved several items that were on the board’s agenda in their previous meeting due to a mistake that was made during the board’s previous meeting.
“It was the intent of the board to approve these, and we did do that,” Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit said.
“However, a procedural error was caught, and there wasn’t a formal motion made prior to the approval.”
Following the explanation, the board officially approved $81,200 in ARPA funds for the Effingham City-County Special Response Team for the purchase of equipment.
Before the board approved the request, Board Member Norbert Soltwedel requested a modification to the board’s wording to ensure that any equipment purchased with the funds would remain in the possession of the county if the team were to ever disband.
“I feel that by adding these words, it’s very clear that this property is the county’s property, and should the team ever disband, it will be distributed back to the county,” Soltwedel said.
The board approved the funding request with the modification.
Effingham County Board Member Sandra Gillet abstained. Effingham County Board members Elizabeth Huston, Jeremy Kyle and Chris Keller were absent.
Meanwhile, the board approved an earmark for $28,940 in county ARPA funds for “emergency repairs” to the Effingham County Jail.
“We had wind and rain out of the north last week, and it put a lot of water into our jail,” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said. “It came down through the ceiling.”
Kuhns said he expects the repairs to take roughly two weeks before the building is fixed.
Board members also approved the disbursement of $10,500 in county ARPA funds to the village of Montrose for solar-powered blinking LED borders for stop signs at an intersection in the village that Effingham County Board Member Jeremy Deters says is dangerous.
In other matters, the board approved the appointment of Kuhns to the Effingham County 911 Board after months of tabling his appointment due to concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest.
Also during the meeting, Kuhns announced that the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department is currently looking to fill several open positions.
“We need good people to come and apply for jobs at the sheriff’s office,” Kuhns said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the removal of the walnut tree on the northeast corner of the courtyard and their replacement by two low maintenance trees.
• Approved a sale advertisement for the old boardroom chairs.
• Approved a job advertisement for the board of review with auto-renewal if unfilled by the end date of April 14, 2023.
• Approved a PCOM job advertisement with auto-renewal if unfilled by the end date of April 14, 2023.
• Approved a pro agriculture resolution.
• Approved the appointment of Angela Thompson as Effingham County Board Administrator without committee recommendation.
• Approved a six month probationary salary increase for Angela Thompson.
• Approved a CEFS memorandum of understanding with Shelby County for vehicle use.
• Approved an addition to the county handbook for vehicle use.
• Approved the purchase of an amended service agreement with CEFS.
• Approved a resolution for an amended intergovernmental agreement with the city of Effingham for a multi-agency Special Response Team.
• Approved the appointment of Shannon Griffith to the Effingham County 708 board without committee recommendation.
• Approved Jim Niemann as an applicant for EMA assistant coordinator without committee recommendation.
• Approved the appointment of Brenda Winskill to the Effingham County 708 board in replacement of Pat Mear.
• Approved the presentation of Pacific Life Insurance Company to county employees within the guidelines of county policies and procedures as well as department guidelines without committee recommendation.
• Approved the disbursement of $7,500 from the county’s motel-hotel budget line to the Mill Road Thresherman’s Association.
• Approved earmarking $2,500 in ARPA funds for the Mill Road Thresherman’s Association.
• Approved the Effingham County motor vehicle usage record log with amendments without committee recommendation.
• Approved the disbursement of $5,000 in ARPA funds for the Effingham County Child Research Committee for their increased capacity program.
