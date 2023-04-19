EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board continued to allocate the county’s remaining pandemic relief funds during its meeting Monday in which members approved a number of funding requests and a joint funding agreement with the state for the resurfacing of Moccasin Road.
During a Tax and Finance Committee meeting April 13, board member Norbert Soltwedel said the county had $113,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds left to disburse.
During the meeting, Darren Tabbert of the Effingham County Probation Department requested both a mobile and portable radio to better ensure the safety of employees sent to check on probationers. The committee asked Tabbert if he would consider asking for two portable radios instead.
After discussing the matter Monday, the Effingham County Board allocated $7,264.82 to the Effingham County Probation Department for the purchase of two portable radios.
“We had indicated maybe two portables would be more feasible, so both officers would have a radio when getting out of the car,” Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit said during the board’s meeting Monday.
Tabbert said the funds should cover the cost of the radios, as well as any additional fees.
Douthit said the safety of probation department employed while they check on probationers, often at their homes, was his primary concern when deciding to vote in favor of the request.
Meanwhile, the board allocated $25,000 in county ARPA funds to pay for a new and improved audio-visual system for the boardroom. The new system will include new speakers, monitors, cameras and microphones.
The board also allocated $10,000 in ARPA funds for updates to the county website, which will be provided by ImagineThis!
The board hopes the new system and the updated website will allow for increased transparency and accessibility by giving residents the ability to better access county info online and even watch videos of meetings.
The board also allocated $2,500 in ARPA funds to the Mill Road Thresherman's Association for an equipment purchase.
Board members earmarked an additional $4,750 in ARPA funds to the $77,000 that was previously earmarked for the Effingham Regional Career Academy. The additional funds will go toward reimbursing the tuition of students in the academy.
In other matters, the board approved a joint funding agreement for the resurfacing of Moccasin Road. Rebuild Illinois funds for the project – $600,000 – were also approved during the meeting.
Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester said he expects to receive bids for the project in June.
“It’s long overdue to get that road resurfaced,” Koester said.
The board approved the following appointments:
- John Taylor to the Board of Review to serve from April 2023 to May 2024, replacing Henry Verdeyen, who passed away in November of 2022.
- Robert Hoene and Paul Niemerg as trustees for the Sigel Fire Protection District and D. Alan Davis as trustee for the Watson Fire Protection District. Each of their appointments will be from May 2023 until April 2026.
In other matters, the board:
- Announced the annual Elks Club Law Day will be Thursday, May 4. “I am an alumni of Law Day,” Douthit said. “It really allows everybody to get a little taste of different positions in the county.”
- Proclaimed Monday, April 24, to Saturday, April 29, Rotary Week in Effingham County.
- Approved an advertisement seeking a replacement for the Rev. William Weaver on the Effingham County Ethics Commission.
- Approved the use of the county gazebo and courtyard for the Effingham Farmers Market from Thursday, June 1, to Saturday, Sept. 30.
- Approved the Effingham Farmers Market’s ability to update their sign as needed.
