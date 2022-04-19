EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board in a 5-1 vote this week approved a three-year 911 ambulance contract with RuralMed LLC, starting at midnight May 1.
The deal includes an option to extend the contract for another two years, County Board Chairman Jim Niemann told the Effingham Daily News.
Board Member John Perry was the only dissenting vote, while Board Member Elizabeth Huston abstained from voting because she is a co-owner of A1 Emergency Medical Services, an ambulance service based in Altamont.
Board Members Norbert Soltwedel, Doug McCain, Joe Thoele, Rob Arnold and board Vice Chairman David Campbell voted to award the contract. Board member Heather Mumma was not in attendance at the meeting.
The board members were required to pass two important measures before making the final contract approval. Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler joined the board meeting via telephone to help explain the situation.
One of the measures that needed to be passed was the release of closed session minutes from the March 14 Legislative Committee meeting of the whole to discuss what Kibler thought was a litigation issue in regards to the 911 ambulance service contract.
According to Kibler, Huston said the issue shouldn’t have been discussed in closed session and wanted a review by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
“I thought it was litigation and Jim (Niemann, the county board chairman) thought it was something else,” Kibler said. “The Attorney General said we couldn’t do what we did. I don’t want to fight them on it. The state said the way to make this better is to approve the minutes.”
“I am asking you guys for approval. I apologize,” Kibler said. “This has been very litigious and I don’t want to fight the Attorney General on it.”
Before the board voted on releasing the minutes, Huston read a prepared statement.
“I did not want to submit a request for review to the Attorney General’s office, however when I questioned the board if they could go into closed session during the March 14 meeting the response was, ‘Yes, the board can, due to the subject matter being contract negotiations.”
She said she was the only board member voting not to go into closed session and there were two matters to be discussed in the closed session. She said she did not partake in the discussion about ambulance contract negotiations. Huston walked out of the closed session and back into the county board room before the matter about the ambulance contract negotiations was discussed.
“I was simply asking during the March 14 meeting, since I did not see anywhere ... ambulance contracts listed as an exception for public bodies to enter into closed session,” Huston said in her statement.
The minutes are contained in a single page and confirm that Huston left the meeting after stating she did not think it should be closed. They record that Kibler updated the committee on talks with the former ambulance provider, Abbott, and about a possible extension of that contract until RuralMed was established as the new provider. (That extension ultimately was not approved by the county board.) Kibler also noted during the closed session that minor changes would be needed in the RuralMed contract.
At the meeting on Monday, Huston said she had no one else to turn to but the Attorney General’s office without hiring a private attorney. She said she attempted to contact someone at the UCCI (United Counties Council of Illinois) office and was turned down because she does not chair the county board.
Huston said the Attorney General’s office understood her predicament and ruled the minutes are a public record.
“My hopes from this outcome is that the county board changes the conduct to be more transparent and not just discuss things behind closed doors when they should be debated during an open meeting,” Huston said. “If the conduct continues, my next course of action will be to ask for a special prosecutor. I am simply standing up for my constituents and the citizens of Effingham County as an elected official.”
“I have county board members wanting you charged with a felony solely on the issue that involves your own interest,” Kibler retorted. “It’s a train wreck. Why you are throwing us under the bus is bizarre.
“You have your own interest in this whole ambulance service,” he added, referring to her co-ownership of A1 Emergency Medical Services. “We made a mistake, according to the Attorney General, and we are taking care of it. Now you are going after us and it makes no sense.”
Huston told Kibler she didn’t have any way to challenge a closed session meeting other than the route she took.
Six board members approved the release of the minutes. Huston abstained from the vote.
A second issue addressed by the board before voting on the contract was an update to the Effingham Ground Ambulance Service ordinance.
“Basically, there was housekeeping changes – inserting RuralMed instead of Abbott EMS,” Niemann said.
Niemann said the ordinance also needed to be updated because the old ordinance had an ambulance service mentioned that is no longer running services in Effingham County.
“It was amended to reflect 911 services,” Niemann said.
“They (RuralMed) only get to make 911 calls,” Kibler said.
County board members voted 5-1 to amend the Effingham Ground Ambulance Service ordinance, with John Perry being the only dissenting vote. Huston abstained.
