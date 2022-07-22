EFFINGHAM – The Effingham City Council discussed this week a possible contract agreement with a commercial development advisory firm that would recruit businesses to Effingham and provide economic development data research.
Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley told council members there are two different three-year contract options for NextSite. One is for $15,000 a year with the addition of fees for the businesses NextSite successfully recruits. A second contract option is a flat $25,000 a year with no success fees.
“NextSite has an agreement with Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois, where they will give businesses in the municipalities of the Ameren regions a significant discount for their services,” Presley said. “We believe they have services they can offer to help us out.”
“On the performance-based contract agreement, which is $15,000 a year, when you look at the contract, there are fee schedules on the back based on the type of facility they bring into the community,” said Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull. “Our concern is how does that kick in and when does the fee actually apply. If we use their marketing materials, then that fee kicks in and it doesn’t seem clear cut in the agreement.”
Hull said the three-year agreement also extends two years after the agreement in case a business the firm tried to recruit during that three-year period decided to locate to Effingham within the two years after the contract expires.
City Administrator Steve Miller is hesitant to recommend the incentive-based contract.
“We are getting a lot of data we can use for marketing and attracting businesses, but we are concerned the incentives are loosely written,” said Miller.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg is concerned NextSite would want to take credit for businesses the city already established relationships with.
“It looks like any contact at all (with the business), they (NextSite) would be entitled to a fee,” Willenborg said.
“Our collective thinking (Miller, Presley and Hull) is we want to do an agreement with them. It’s just which way do we go. That’s why we wanted to talk to the council again,” said Miller.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach said he favored the performance-based contract because it “really gives them an incentive to get out there and do something.”
“If they are getting their paycheck and there is no incentive, that concerns me,” he added.
“I think they feel they can be successful,” said Miller.
“It has to be successful. The business has to open (to qualify for a success fee),” said Schutzbach.
Commissioner Hank Stephens agreed.
“If they are out there pitching for us, I think we should give them (NextSite) a basis for getting excited about it and bring things to us,” Stephens said.
In other matters, the council:
- Discussed an agreement with Milano and Grunloh Engineers for engineering services in the amount of $15,000 for Phase II road improvements in the Rollin Hills Subdivision.
- Discussed a special-use permit for Polygone Recycling that cannot be transferred with the property or to any other person if the property is sold in the future. Included in the permit are conditions stating Polygone Recycling would be recycling only type 2 and 5 industrial plastic, would not be open to the general public, and any future expansion would require a petition to change the special-use permit. The council will consider the special-use permit at the next city council meeting.
- Discussed a resolution that would authorize the execution of a South Central Industrial TIF development agreement with Fritz Krampe Enterprises LLC Lisa Development, which wants to purchase 5.35 acres on two lots in the business park. The property is located between Stephens Avenue and McGrath Avenue along South Raney Street. Krampe said he is wants to construct two 25,000-square-foot joint warehouses for rental. Economic Director Todd Hull said Krampe would have to start construction by April 1, 2023, and complete it by Dec. 31, 2024.
- Approved the purchase of real property and acquisition of a temporary construction easement from Effingham County for the Boos Detention Basin Outfall project.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing a project services agreement with the Farnsworth Group Inc. in the amount of $96,300 from the Industrial TIF for engineering services for street improvements to Douglas Avenue and Fifth Street.
- Adopted a professional services agreement for $30,000 with Milano and Grunloh Engineers for grant administrative services for a Community Development Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a sewer and manhole lining project.
- Adopted a professional services agreement for $56,000 for engineering design services and $45,000 for a construction engineering services contract with Milano and Grunloh Engineers for grant administrative services for a Community Development Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a sewer and manhole lining project.
- Approved a second final change order in the amount of $1,850 for the concrete pavement patching program to cover traffic control and the installation of a mailbox at the post office.
- Approved a final change order in the amount of $15,664.80 for additional work and an increase in material costs for the Outer Belt West water main looping project.
- Approved a certificate of completion of work performed by Kinney Contractors and release of bonding for the 2021 concrete pavement patching program in the amount of $196,662.14.
- Approved a certificate of completion on work performed by B & T Drainage on the 2021 Outer Belt West water main looping project in the amount of $291,038.
- Authorized a proposal by Vandevanter Engineering to replace and repair the Henrietta lift station for $29,371.74 to be paid from the Sewer Fund.
- Accepted a quote from R.E. Pedrotti for two towers and electrical upgrades to the water treatment plant Neptune water meter communications system in the amount of $39,372 to be paid from the Water and Sewer Fund.
- Amended a resolution authorizing the sale of property by warranty deed to a sale of property by a quitclaim deed in the amount of $60,000 for 5,994 square feet of right-of-way owned by the city in front of the Dollar General store on Fayette Avenue to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the Illinois Route 33 project.
