EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council discussed this week allowing owners of a future eatery to reduce the size of the building.
ICLAND Holdings, the owners of Homewood Grill, is requesting an agreement to purchase property the city owns on the southwest corner of Willow Street and East Fayette Avenue be modified.
“The agreement states they would construct an 1,800-square-foot building on the property,” Economic Development Director Todd Hull said. “They are requesting that size to be reduced to 1,300 square feet, but nothing would change as far as the purchase of the property. They are willing to pay the same price and purchase the same lot.”
He said due to the current cost of building materials ICLAND felt they needed to reduce the size of the building.
“I like the 1,800 (square feet) better,” Commissioner Hank Stephens said. “That’s pretty small.”
Mayor Mike Schutzbach asked City Attorney Tracy Willenborg for her opinion on the issue.
“I found out it wasn’t closed (sale of property) because of this issue,” Willenborg said. “Legally, we have a signed contract.”
Stephens asked if the city had the ability to address the issue.
“Or are we obligated to it regardless? Where does the requirement come in for the 1,800 square feet?” he questioned.
Willenborg said the purchase agreement included a condition for a special covenant specifying the size of a restaurant building be 1,800 square feet. It also stipulated construction on the building should begin on or before Aug. 31, 2023, and completed by March 31, 2024.
“I am disappointed it isn’t at least 1,800,” said Stephens.
“We don’t necessarily need to make a decision tonight,” Schutzbach said. “We can absorb this and then bring it back.”
However, Willenborg said ICLAND is wanting to close as soon as possible.
“We can close once the city council approves the amendment to the agreement and is signed. The title company is on notice to hold the closing date for us,” she said.
The closing date would be the Wednesday after the next city council meeting, pending approval of the amended real estate purchase agreement allowing for a restaurant building that is at least 1,300 square feet.
Meanwhile, council members approved the extension of Heritage Avenue to the west to North Henrietta Street. The council approved a bid from Kieffer Bros. Construction in the amount of $562,694.90 to build the extension. Council members also adopted a resolution authorizing an agreement between the city and Milano and Grunloh Engineers for engineering services in the amount of $37,961.40, to be paid from the General Fund and Sewer Maintenance Fund, for the Heritage Avenue project.
“It opens up a second route to get into that area,” City Engineer Luke Thoele said. “A bulk of this project is paid for through the General Fund and a portion from the sewer fund.”
“We should note as well the street, once completed, will allow for some property available for housing,” City Administrator Steve Miller said.
In other business, the council:
- Appointed Lawrence J. Thies Emergency Management Agency coordinator for the city. Thies was a paid-on-call firefighter for the Effingham Fire Department for 43 years, serving 15 of those years as a second lieutenant. He also served on the Effingham County 911 Board, Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee, Crime Stoppers Board and is currently Effingham County deputy coroner. He worked the last 19 years for Air Evac and oversaw several of the air ambulance company’s air bases over the last 10 years. He also was a CPR instructor. The appointment fills the position left by David Budde, who recently retired.
- Authorized the execution of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to allocate the sum of $1,464,019 in grant funds for the design/engineering and construction improvements to Thies Avenue and Airport Road.
- Discussed renewing a contract with Outfront Media for a billboard in St. Louis Aug. 1 through July 30, 2023. Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said the billboard, which is 14-by-18 feet, is located just over Poplar Street Bridge. “This is the one (billboard) we hear most about. People see it the most – so we definitely want to continue on with that contract,” Thoele said. She said the cost of the billboard has a history of increasing every year. She said the council has two payment options to consider: a one-year contract for $15,288, or — to lock in the rate — a two-year contract for $30,576.
- Discussed requests from W.S. Broom and Company and Boots and Soles for funds from Downtown/Southtown TIF Financial District for rehabilitation projects.
- Economic Director Todd Hull told council members he would like to possibly explore an amendment to add residential housing to the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone. He wants to do a feasibility study to see how they would set up terms for adding residential properties and areas they might want to add to the zone. He requested the council’s permission to move forward on the project. “Altamont does have residential in their zone right now,” Hull said. The Altamont Enterprise Zone also includes select property in Altamont, Effingham County and Beecher City.
- Considered a purchase of real property for utility purposes for the Boos detention basin with Cornerstone Christian Church of Effingham in the amount of $644.
- Renewed city employees medical/health insurance plans and rates for the 2022-23 insurance year.
- Discussed closing a portion of Banker Street for Village Wine’s Thursday Thunder on July 7.
- Authorized an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board for one year.
- Renewed an agreement with Granicus for maintenance, hosting and licensing of the city’s website for $13,081.90.
- Approved $16,500 for design engineering services from Civil Design Inc. for the Austin Avenue and Park Street sanitary improvement project. Payment for the project is funded by the Industrial TIF.
- Approved a final change order deducting $34,278 from the 2021 Vehicle Procurement Program contract citing nondelivery of a Ford F-250 pickup truck.
- Approved certification of project completion and release of bonding for Northside Ford-Lincoln in the amount of $169,021 for the 2021 Vehicle Procurement Program.
