EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award a $61,365 grant to Arts Connection of Central Illinois Inc. for renovations the nonprofit group is planning for the exterior of the Effingham Performance Center.
During the council’s previous meeting in May, Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull shared a request from Arts Connection of Central Illinois for funding to help them cover the cost of a number of repairs and improvements, including a new and darker coat of paint and new exterior lighting.
“If you recall, it’s for outside improvements to the facility, primarily painting, in the amount of $61,365,” Hull said Tuesday.
The group also plans to fix some water damage the building has experienced over the years.
According to Hull, renovations could begin as soon as this month or July.
Also during the meeting, the council took a moment to honor Effingham firefighter A.J. Tackett, who was named the city’s Employee of the Year after being nominated alongside Effingham police officer David Meyers, Treasurer Catelyn Vail, and Building Official Jordan Budde.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller read a statement on behalf of the city as he presented Tackett with the award.
“Firefighter Tackett has most recently overseen the design and building of the new fire engine for our department,” Miller said. “This task might sound minuscule to some but has been a project in the making for the better of two years.”
“From choosing the style of the engine that best suits our city residents to planning each compartment for every single tool that has to be used at emergency scenes, firefighter Tackett has spent countless hours working for the design team at the factory.”
Following the presentation of the award, Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum introduced the Effingham Fire Department's newest paid on-call firefighters: Austin Siemer, Stetsen Traub, Kyle Swanson, Amanda Yost, Robert Reardon, Matthew Loy and Kelly Hamill.
Meanwhile, members of the council authorized the purchase of 30 body-worn cameras and two in-car cameras for the Effingham Police Department in the amount of $52,524.
Additionally, the council voted to approve $14,798.94 for the Effingham Police Department for the purchase of traverse outer carriers to allow officers to adjust the cameras as necessary.
During the council’s previous meeting in May, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland explained the new equipment is required under the SAFE-T Act. The requirement will go into effect in January 2025.
The city will request grant funding to help cover the cost of the cameras through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
In other matters, the council:
- Authorized the sale of two lots in the Butcher Block Subdivision in Effingham to JGKW Holdings LLC in the amount of $317,698. JGKW Holdings is purchasing the property as it plans to expand Gabby Goat American Pub and Grill to which it is adjacent.
• Approved a resolution allowing a portion of the city’s streets to be temporarily closed for Fourth of July fireworks.
• Appointed Shelby Dasenbrock to the Effingham Public Library Board of Directors to serve a term until April 30, 2024.
• Authorized an agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for $88,373 for construction and engineering services for the Ford Avenue extension project to be paid from the city’s motor fuel tax funds.
• Accepted a quote from IMCO Utility Supply Co. in the amount of $33,714 for materials for the Ford Avenue Sanitary Sewer Force Main Project to be paid from the city’s Triangle Business District funds.
• Approved Final Change Order 2 for the 2022 Boos Detention Basin Outfall in the amount of $1,500.
• Approved a certificate of project completion and release of bonding from Effingham Asphalt for the 2022 Boos Detention Basin Outfall in the amount of $359,352.
• Accepted a bid from Larry Heuerman Trucking in the amount of $158,200 for the city’s 2023 oil and chipping program.
• Approved the acquisition of a temporary-use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from Sacred Heart Parish of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield for the Fayette Avenue and Henrietta Street reconstruction project in the amount of $13,180.73.
• Approved the acquisition of a temporary-use permit and the purchase of easements for utility purposes from the Effingham Knights of Columbus for the Fayette Avenue and Henrietta Street reconstruction project in the amount of $12,129.17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.