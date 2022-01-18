EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday that is needed for the construction of a series of duplexes in the Park Ridge Subdivision off the corner of Blohm Avenue and Veterans Drive near Hendelmeyer Park.
The council unanimously approved a change in zoning from non-urban to R-3B two-family duplex dwelling requested by Keith and Jill Hartman. The plan is to build a series of 14 duplexes in the area, providing for 28 separate units over 7.2 acres of property. Plans also call for a new road to be built for access to the complex off of Blohm Avenue.
Hartman’s reasoning for building the complex is to provide more housing for people in the area. Despite their understanding for that need, residents in the area are concerned about how the potential additions would impact drainage on their properties.
Beth Brookshier, a resident who lives just south of the planned development on Cypress Drive, said she is worried the new development could exacerbate problems she had with other housing in the same area.
“When the development along Hendelmeyer came into play in 2015, we raised concerns then about the drainage,” Brookshier said. “At the time, we weren’t 100% sure how things were going to look like. Now that they have built along Hendelmeyer, there was constant water flow through (a) creek. It has caused constant erosion to our backyard. It doesn’t matter how significant the rainfall is, the water level comes up almost immediately.”
She is hoping the planners will take into account drainage and safety issues when it comes to an official site plan for the development, which will need to be brought to the city’s Plan Commission before being officially finalized. City Engineer Luke Thoele said they will need to provide detention for storm water as part of that.
Councilman Hank Stephens, serving as chair with Mayor Mike Schutzbach absent, said the property may be in a better spot following construction.
“Arguably, we’re in a better position to make sure they mitigate any negative effect from this development,” Stephens said.
In other news:
• The council officially approved the appointment of Dennis Presley as the city’s new deputy administrator. Presley, who serves as the administrator in East Prairie, Missouri, will begin at a date to be determined.
• The council approved a pair of special-use permits for mini warehouses. Kiefer Landscaping requested a permit to build a warehouse for storage of campers, boats, motor homes and similar vehicles. The warehouse would be located on Kiefer’s existing property at 3110 South Banker Street. The Niebrugge Trust also requested a permit for additional storage units at North Mor Storage just off Rickelman Avenue. That site is currently home to a pre-existing series of storage units.
• The council also reviewed a series of changes to the city’s water pre-treatment program, which establish new limits for discharging pollutants into the city’s water supply while also setting penalties for violations of the program. Discussions were also held regarding the city’s Industrial Enforcement Response Plan, which includes procedures for how the city handles violations of the pre-treatment program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.