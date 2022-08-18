EFFINGHAM – The Effingham City Council voted 3-2 this week to allow the use of permitted golf carts on select streets and alleys within the city.
Golf cart permits may be obtained annually from the city for golf carts meeting the criteria set by the ordinance. The annual fee for the permit is $50 for residents ages 16 to 61 and $40 for those 62 and older. The first permit issued will be valid until Sept. 30, 2023. Upon renewal of the permit in 2023, it's valid for one year from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, according to the ordinance.
The permits will be issued through the Records Division of the Effingham Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
A golf cart permit holder must be a resident of Effingham who lives within the corporate city limits. Golf carts must be insured and golf cart operators must be at least 16 years old and have a valid motor vehicle driver’s license that includes a photograph and date of birth to verify their identity.
The permit holder will receive a copy of golf cart regulations and a map will be provided showing what streets and alleys golf carts can be operate under the jurisdiction and control of the City of Effingham where the posted speed limit is 30 mph or less. The map also indicates restricted alleys and roads that have a speed limit over 30 mph that golf carts are not allowed to operate. A direct perpendicular crossing of select busy streets is also indicated on the map.
Some of the criteria that must be met before a golf cart is permitted includes brakes, steering apparatus, tires, rearview mirror, red reflectorized warning device on the front and rear of the golf cart, a slow-moving emblem as required by state law is to be attached to the rear of the golf cart, a headlight that emits white light visible from at least 500 feet to the front of the golf cart, a tail lamp that emits a red light visible from at least 100 feet from the rear of the golf cart, brake lights on the rear of the golf cart, turn signals on the front and rear of the golf cart and seat belts for all occupants and child restraints when appropriate.
Other ordinance requirements require a golf cart to have illuminated lights and tail lights at all times, must obey the vehicle code and the golf cart cannot be used to pull a trailer, equipment or device.
Voting for the ordinance were Mayor Mike Schutzbach, Commissioner Libby Moeller and Commissioner Larry Micenheimer while Commissioners Hank Stephens and Merv Gillenwater voted against it.
